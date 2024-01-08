The National Football Foundation announced the members of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class Monday, and it is loaded with some of the game's greatest players of all time. The class includes 19 former players and three former coaches including legendary Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss, former Pittsburgh star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Ole Miss. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Moss had 78 catches for 1,709 yards and 28 touchdowns as a freshman in 1996, as the Thundering Herd went undefeated and claimed the 1996 Division 1-AA National Championship. They moved up to Division I-A in 1997, and Moss' success continued at the highest level of college football. He had 90 catches for 1,647 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns for the Thundering Herd in 1997, en route to earning a spot as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Fitzgerald had 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons with the Panthers. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2003 when he caught 92 passes for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was drafted third overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Dantonio finished his coaching career with a 132-74 overall record with stints at Cincinnati and Michigan State. He had six double-digit wins leading the Spartans, including three Big Ten Championships and a berth in the College Football Playoff following the 2015 season.

Here is a full list of this year's players and coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

The 2024 class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.