After releasing select game dates throughout the week, the ACC revealed the entirety of its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday. Just like every other power conference, the ACC is set to welcome some new faces thanks to ongoing realignment; California, SMU and Stanford all join the league as expansion members ahead of the 2024 season. That brings the ACC to 18 total members -- 17 of which are full-time football participants, plus Notre Dame -- with the league, despite its name, now stretching from the Atlantic Coast all the way to the Pacific Coast.
After Florida State and Georgia Tech clash overseas in Dublin, Ireland, for a Week 0 matchup, the ACC will have Week 1 games spread out across multiple days as the conference kicks off a new chapter. Three games are slated for Thursday, Aug. 29, and another two on Friday, Aug. 30, before the main slate of Week 1 matchups arrive on Saturday, Aug. 31. There's also a matchup between conference opponents on Labor Day itself when the reigning ACC champion Seminoles host Boston College.
It's not just Week 1 that features non-Saturday games, either. Select weeknight games will be held all the way up until the closing weeks of the season, all building up to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Charlotte. For a second straight year, the league's two best teams will be the ones competing for the ACC crown after the conference did away with divisions ahead of the 2023 campaign.
While plenty of traditional ACC matchups will be preserved this fall, there will be no shortage of first-time meetings -- eight to be exact -- with three members well outside the ACC's traditional footprint coming aboard. Cal's games against Florida State, NC State, and Wake Forest are all first-time meetings, as are Stanford's games against Syracuse, NC State, and Louisville. SMU only catches Florida State and Virginia when it comes to first-time meetings.
The complete ACC 2024 football schedule is below:
2024 ACC schedule
Boston College
- Sept. 2: at Florida State (Mon.)
- Sept. 7: Duquesne
- Sept. 14: at Missouri
- Sept. 21: Michigan State
- Sept. 28: Western Kentucky
- Oct. 5: at Virginia
- Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech (Thur.)
- Oct. 25: Louisville (Fri.)
- Nov. 9: Syracuse
- Nov. 16: at SMU
- Nov. 23: North Carolina
- Nov. 30: Pitt
Cal
- Aug. 31: UC Davis
- Sept. 7: at Auburn
- Sept. 14: San Diego State
- Sept. 21: at Florida State
- Oct. 5: Miami
- Oct. 12: at Pitt
- Oct. 19: NC State
- Oct. 26: Oregon State
- Nov. 8: at Wake Forest (Fri.)
- Nov. 16: Syracuse
- Nov. 23: Stanford
- Nov. 30: at SMU
Clemson
- Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (Atlanta)
- Sept. 7: App State
- Sept. 21: NC State
- Sept. 28: Stanford
- Oct. 5: at Florida State
- Oct. 12: at Wake Forest
- Oct. 19: Virginia
- Nov. 2: Louisville
- Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 16: at Pitt
- Nov. 23: The Citadel
- Nov. 30: South Carolina
Duke
- Aug. 30: Elon (Fri.)
- Sept. 7: at Northwestern
- Sept. 14: UConn
- Sept. 21: at Middle Tennessee
- Sept. 28: North Carolina
- Oct. 5: at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 18: Florida State (Fri.)
- Oct. 26: SMU
- Nov. 2: at Miami
- Nov. 9: at NC State
- Nov. 23: Virginia Tech
- Nov. 30: at Wake Forest
Florida State
- Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech (Ireland)
- Sept. 2: Boston College (Mon.)
- Sept. 14: Memphis
- Sept. 21: Cal
- Sept. 28: at SMU
- Oct. 5: Clemson
- Oct. 18: at Duke (Fri.)
- Oct. 26: at Miami
- Nov. 2: North Carolina
- Nov. 9: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 23: Charleston Southern
- Nov. 30: Florida
Georgia Tech
- Aug. 24: vs. Florida State (Ireland)
- Aug. 31: Georgia State
- Sept. 7: at Syracuse
- Sept. 14: VMI
- Sept. 21: at Louisville
- Oct. 5: Duke
- Oct. 12: at North Carolina
- Oct. 19: Notre Dame
- Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 9: Miami
- Nov. 21: NC State (Thur.)
- Nov. 30: at Georgia
Louisville
- Aug. 31: Austin Peay
- Sept. 7: Jacksonville State
- Sept. 21: Georgia Tech
- Sept. 28: at Notre Dame
- Oct. 5: SMU
- Oct. 12: at Virginia
- Oct. 19: Miami
- Oct. 25: at Boston College (Fri.)
- Nov. 2: at Clemson
- Nov. 16: at Stanford
- Nov. 23: Pitt
- Nov. 30: at Kentucky
Miami
- Aug. 31: at Florida
- Sept. 7: Florida A&M
- Sept. 14: Ball State
- Sept. 21: at South Florida
- Sept. 27: Virginia Tech (Fri.)
- Oct. 5: at Cal
- Oct. 19: at Louisville
- Oct. 26: Florida State
- Nov. 2: Duke
- Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 23: Wake Forest
- Nov. 30: at Syracuse
North Carolina
- Aug. 29: at Minnesota (Thur.)
- Sept. 7: Charlotte
- Sept. 14: N.C. Central
- Sept. 21: James Madison
- Sept. 28: at Duke
- Oct. 5: Pitt
- Oct. 12: Georgia Tech
- Oct. 26: at Virginia
- Nov. 2: at Florida State
- Nov. 16: Wake Forest
- Nov. 23: at Boston College
- Nov. 30: NC State
NC State
- Aug. 29: Western Carolina (Thur.)
- Sept. 7: Tennessee (Charlotte)
- Sept. 14: Louisiana Tech
- Sept. 21: at Clemson
- Sept. 28: Northern Illinois
- Oct. 5: Wake Forest
- Oct. 12: Syracuse
- Oct. 19: at Cal
- Nov. 2: Stanford
- Nov. 9: Duke
- Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech (Thur.)
- Nov. 30: at North Carolina
Pitt
- Aug. 31: Kent State
- Sept. 7: at Cincinnati
- Sept. 14:West Virginia
- Sept. 21: Youngstown State
- Oct. 5: at North Carolina
- Oct. 12: Cal
- Oct. 24: Syracuse (Thur.)
- Nov. 2: at SMU
- Nov. 9: Virginia
- Nov. 16: Clemson
- Nov. 23: at Louisville
- Nov. 30: at Boston College
SMU
- Aug. 31: Houston Christian
- Sept. 6: BYU (Fri.)
- Sept. 21: TCU
- Sept. 28: Florida State
- Oct. 5: at Louisville
- Oct. 19: at Stanford
- Oct. 26: at Duke
- Nov. 2: Pitt
- Nov. 16: Boston College
- Nov. 23: at Virginia
- Nov. 30: Cal
Stanford
- Aug. 30: TCU (Fri.)
- Sept. 7: Cal Poly
- Sept. 20: at Syracuse (Fri.)
- Sept. 28: at Clemson
- Oct. 5: Virginia Tech
- Oct. 12: at Notre Dame
- Oct. 19: SMU
- Oct. 26: Wake Forest
- Nov. 2: at NC State
- Nov. 16: Louisville
- Nov. 23: at Cal
- Nov. 30: at San José State
Syracuse
- Aug. 31: Ohio
- Sept. 7: Georgia Tech
- Sept. 20: Stanford (Fri.)
- Sept. 28: Holy Cross
- Oct. 5: at UNLV
- Oct. 12: at NC State
- Oct. 24: at Pitt (Thur.)
- Nov. 2: Virginia Tech
- Nov. 9: at Boston College
- Nov. 16: at Cal
- Nov. 23: UConn
- Nov. 30: Miami
Virginia
- Aug. 31: Richmond
- Sept. 7: at Wake Forest
- Sept. 14: Maryland
- Sept. 21: at Coastal Carolina
- Oct. 5: Boston College
- Oct. 12: Louisville
- Oct. 19: at Clemson
- Oct. 26: North Carolina
- Nov. 9: at Pitt
- Nov. 16: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 23: SMU
- Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
- Aug. 31: at Vanderbilt
- Sept. 7: Marshall
- Sept. 14: at Old Dominion
- Sept. 21: Rutgers
- Sept. 27: at Miami (Fri.)
- Oct. 5: at Stanford
- Oct. 17: Boston College (Thur.)
- Oct. 26: Georgia Tech
- Nov. 2: at Syracuse
- Nov. 9: Clemson
- Nov. 23: at Duke
- Nov. 30: Virginia
Wake Forest
- Aug. 29: North Carolina A&T (Thur.)
- Sept. 7: Virginia
- Sept. 14: Ole Miss
- Sept. 28: Louisiana
- Oct. 5: at NC State
- Oct. 12: Clemson
- Oct. 19: at UConn
- Oct. 26: at Stanford
- Nov. 8: Cal (Fri.)
- Nov. 16: at North Carolina
- Nov. 23: at Miami
- Nov. 30: Duke