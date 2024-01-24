After releasing select game dates throughout the week, the ACC revealed the entirety of its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday. Just like every other power conference, the ACC is set to welcome some new faces thanks to ongoing realignment; California, SMU and Stanford all join the league as expansion members ahead of the 2024 season. That brings the ACC to 18 total members -- 17 of which are full-time football participants, plus Notre Dame -- with the league, despite its name, now stretching from the Atlantic Coast all the way to the Pacific Coast.

After Florida State and Georgia Tech clash overseas in Dublin, Ireland, for a Week 0 matchup, the ACC will have Week 1 games spread out across multiple days as the conference kicks off a new chapter. Three games are slated for Thursday, Aug. 29, and another two on Friday, Aug. 30, before the main slate of Week 1 matchups arrive on Saturday, Aug. 31. There's also a matchup between conference opponents on Labor Day itself when the reigning ACC champion Seminoles host Boston College.

It's not just Week 1 that features non-Saturday games, either. Select weeknight games will be held all the way up until the closing weeks of the season, all building up to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Charlotte. For a second straight year, the league's two best teams will be the ones competing for the ACC crown after the conference did away with divisions ahead of the 2023 campaign.

While plenty of traditional ACC matchups will be preserved this fall, there will be no shortage of first-time meetings -- eight to be exact -- with three members well outside the ACC's traditional footprint coming aboard. Cal's games against Florida State, NC State, and Wake Forest are all first-time meetings, as are Stanford's games against Syracuse, NC State, and Louisville. SMU only catches Florida State and Virginia when it comes to first-time meetings.

The complete ACC 2024 football schedule is below:

2024 ACC schedule

Boston College

Sept. 2: at Florida State (Mon.)

Sept. 7: Duquesne

Sept. 14: at Missouri

Sept. 21: Michigan State

Sept. 28: Western Kentucky

Oct. 5: at Virginia

Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech (Thur.)

Oct. 25: Louisville (Fri.)

Nov. 9: Syracuse

Nov. 16: at SMU

Nov. 23: North Carolina

Nov. 30: Pitt

Cal

Aug. 31: UC Davis

Sept. 7: at Auburn

Sept. 14: San Diego State

Sept. 21: at Florida State

Oct. 5: Miami

Oct. 12: at Pitt

Oct. 19: NC State

Oct. 26: Oregon State

Nov. 8: at Wake Forest (Fri.)

Nov. 16: Syracuse

Nov. 23: Stanford

Nov. 30: at SMU

Clemson

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Sept. 7: App State

Sept. 21: NC State

Sept. 28: Stanford

Oct. 5: at Florida State

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: Virginia

Nov. 2: Louisville

Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pitt

Nov. 23: The Citadel

Nov. 30: South Carolina

Duke

Aug. 30: Elon (Fri.)

Sept. 7: at Northwestern

Sept. 14: UConn

Sept. 21: at Middle Tennessee

Sept. 28: North Carolina

Oct. 5: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 18: Florida State (Fri.)

Oct. 26: SMU

Nov. 2: at Miami

Nov. 9: at NC State

Nov. 23: Virginia Tech

Nov. 30: at Wake Forest

Florida State

Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech (Ireland)

Sept. 2: Boston College (Mon.)

Sept. 14: Memphis

Sept. 21: Cal

Sept. 28: at SMU

Oct. 5: Clemson

Oct. 18: at Duke (Fri.)

Oct. 26: at Miami

Nov. 2: North Carolina

Nov. 9: at Notre Dame

Nov. 23: Charleston Southern

Nov. 30: Florida

Georgia Tech

Aug. 24: vs. Florida State (Ireland)

Aug. 31: Georgia State

Sept. 7: at Syracuse

Sept. 14: VMI

Sept. 21: at Louisville

Oct. 5: Duke

Oct. 12: at North Carolina

Oct. 19: Notre Dame

Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 9: Miami

Nov. 21: NC State (Thur.)

Nov. 30: at Georgia

Louisville

Aug. 31: Austin Peay

Sept. 7: Jacksonville State

Sept. 21: Georgia Tech

Sept. 28: at Notre Dame

Oct. 5: SMU

Oct. 12: at Virginia

Oct. 19: Miami

Oct. 25: at Boston College (Fri.)

Nov. 2: at Clemson

Nov. 16: at Stanford

Nov. 23: Pitt

Nov. 30: at Kentucky

Miami

Aug. 31: at Florida

Sept. 7: Florida A&M

Sept. 14: Ball State

Sept. 21: at South Florida

Sept. 27: Virginia Tech (Fri.)

Oct. 5: at Cal

Oct. 19: at Louisville

Oct. 26: Florida State

Nov. 2: Duke

Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 23: Wake Forest

Nov. 30: at Syracuse

North Carolina

Aug. 29: at Minnesota (Thur.)

Sept. 7: Charlotte

Sept. 14: N.C. Central

Sept. 21: James Madison

Sept. 28: at Duke

Oct. 5: Pitt

Oct. 12: Georgia Tech

Oct. 26: at Virginia

Nov. 2: at Florida State

Nov. 16: Wake Forest

Nov. 23: at Boston College

Nov. 30: NC State

NC State

Aug. 29: Western Carolina (Thur.)

Sept. 7: Tennessee (Charlotte)

Sept. 14: Louisiana Tech

Sept. 21: at Clemson

Sept. 28: Northern Illinois

Oct. 5: Wake Forest

Oct. 12: Syracuse

Oct. 19: at Cal

Nov. 2: Stanford

Nov. 9: Duke

Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech (Thur.)

Nov. 30: at North Carolina

Pitt

Aug. 31: Kent State

Sept. 7: at Cincinnati

Sept. 14:West Virginia

Sept. 21: Youngstown State

Oct. 5: at North Carolina

Oct. 12: Cal

Oct. 24: Syracuse (Thur.)

Nov. 2: at SMU

Nov. 9: Virginia

Nov. 16: Clemson

Nov. 23: at Louisville

Nov. 30: at Boston College

SMU

Aug. 31: Houston Christian

Sept. 6: BYU (Fri.)

Sept. 21: TCU

Sept. 28: Florida State

Oct. 5: at Louisville

Oct. 19: at Stanford

Oct. 26: at Duke

Nov. 2: Pitt

Nov. 16: Boston College

Nov. 23: at Virginia

Nov. 30: Cal

Stanford

Aug. 30: TCU (Fri.)

Sept. 7: Cal Poly

Sept. 20: at Syracuse (Fri.)

Sept. 28: at Clemson

Oct. 5: Virginia Tech

Oct. 12: at Notre Dame

Oct. 19: SMU

Oct. 26: Wake Forest

Nov. 2: at NC State

Nov. 16: Louisville

Nov. 23: at Cal

Nov. 30: at San José State

Syracuse

Aug. 31: Ohio

Sept. 7: Georgia Tech

Sept. 20: Stanford (Fri.)

Sept. 28: Holy Cross

Oct. 5: at UNLV

Oct. 12: at NC State

Oct. 24: at Pitt (Thur.)

Nov. 2: Virginia Tech

Nov. 9: at Boston College

Nov. 16: at Cal

Nov. 23: UConn

Nov. 30: Miami

Virginia

Aug. 31: Richmond

Sept. 7: at Wake Forest

Sept. 14: Maryland

Sept. 21: at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 5: Boston College

Oct. 12: Louisville

Oct. 19: at Clemson

Oct. 26: North Carolina

Nov. 9: at Pitt

Nov. 16: at Notre Dame

Nov. 23: SMU

Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Aug. 31: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 7: Marshall

Sept. 14: at Old Dominion

Sept. 21: Rutgers

Sept. 27: at Miami (Fri.)

Oct. 5: at Stanford

Oct. 17: Boston College (Thur.)

Oct. 26: Georgia Tech

Nov. 2: at Syracuse

Nov. 9: Clemson

Nov. 23: at Duke

Nov. 30: Virginia

Wake Forest