Florida added a gem to its 2025 recruiting class Sunday when highly touted receiver Vernell Brown III announced his commitment to the Gators over Florida State, Miami and Ohio State. Brown is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 7 receiver in the class according to the Top247 rankings.

The Orlando, Florida native is a Florida legacy commitment as his father played receiver and defensive back for the Gators from 2001-05. At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Brown is a potential playmaker out of the slot. He's also a proven return threat at Jones High School, where he plays both offense and defense. Brown caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards with 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Assembling a strong recruiting class will be important for third-year Florida coach Billy Napier as he enters the 2024 season with an 11-14 record. The Gators also face a brutally difficult schedule, which makes recruiting momentum a key as he seeks to reassure UF's brass that the program is headed in the right direction.

Brown is a "dynamic athlete with elite short-area quickness and explosive movement patterns," according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. Here is more from Ivins' scouting report on the Gators' new commitment:

Has impacted the game in all three phases at the prep level and impressed at times as a defensive back, but ceiling appears to be highest as a slot receiver that can generate chunk plays with his run-after-catch capabilities. Eats on in-breaking routes as he creates separation by sinking his hips and then quickly driving towards soft spots in coverage. Likely never going to have a high success rate in true contested-catch situations given size, but plucks the football with confidence and doesn't exactly shy away from contact. Projects as a potential game-breaker on Saturdays based on what he put on tape as a junior and the type of offensive weapon that playcallers can get creative with (screens, jet sweeps) given how he can make defenders miss both in tight quarters and the open field. Will add plenty of value as a return man.

Brown is Florida's 10th commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle and second receiver, joining three-star prospect Joshua Moore. Brown's father, Vernell Brown Jr., is now the senior director of student-athlete development for Florida under coach Billy Napier.