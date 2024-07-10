Utah star quarterback Cam Rising is not aspiring to become an eighth-year senior, even though he would be eligible to play again in 2025. The 25-year-old Utes icon clarified during Big 12 Media Days that he intends for the 2024 season to be his last in the college ranks.

In response to a question from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network about using an eighth year of eligibility, Rising said "that's not the plan," adding "seven years is more than enough."

Rising is among a handful of players in line to benefit from a proposed consent decree by the United States Department of Justice that would prohibit the enforcement of NCAA transfer rules. One of the provisions states that Division I student-athletes deemed ineligible for any portion of a season during or since the 2019-20 academic year will be granted an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA. Rising began his college career at Texas as a redshirt in 2018 before transferring to Utah in 2019 and sitting out a year as was required by NCAA rules at the time.

The 2020 season also didn't count against Rising's eligibility because of the relief provided by the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If Rising wanted to capitalize on the DOJ's proposed consent decree, none of his first three seasons of college football would count against his eligibility.

Rising used two seasons of eligibility as Utah's starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022 before taking a medical redshirt in 2023. Rising has thrown for 46 touchdowns and run for 12 more in his two full seasons as the Utes' starting quarterback. Utah was picked to win the Big 12 in the league's preseason media poll.