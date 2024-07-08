Miami and Utah are scheduled to meet for the first time ever in the 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium, the schools announced. The matchup is set for Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally the first full slate of games on the college football calendar.

This will be the third official Vegas Kickoff Classic. BYU beat Arizona in the inaugural event to open the 2021 season, while LSU and USC are set to meet for the first time in 40 years on Sept. 1, 2024.

"This is a tremendous showcase for our football program and our university to open the 2027 season on a national stage in the Vegas Kickoff Classic," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "We are excited for this opportunity to match up against the Miami Hurricanes, and we extend our thanks to the Las Vegas Bowl and ESPN Events for the invitation. It is a testament to our program and our great fans to participate in this type of event, and when the time comes, we will paint Allegiant Stadium red once again."

As Harlan alluded to, Utah is familiar with both Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium. The Utes capped a 7-5 2023 regular season with a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern. Utah also won two consecutive Pac-12 titles in Allegiant Stadium from 2021-22, downing Oregon and USC, respectively.

Allegiant will be a new environment to Miami, though it is no stranger to unique stadiums. The Hurricanes capped their 2023 season with an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, hosted in the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium.