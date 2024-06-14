Wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., the son of former Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, committed to Wisconsin as the first 247Sports Composite four-star wide receiver for the Badgers since 2017.

The younger Hilton chose Wisconsin over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri, among others. He took an official visit to Madison, Wisconsin, the weekend of June 7 that sold him on Luke Fickell's program.

"I was already like really high on them. I think this really opened up my eyes a little bit more," Hilton told 247Sports. "What I knew already and thought about them already, it all kind of just helped me and see the place and the people, if I do potentially go there, see the people I would be around and all of that."

With Hilton's commitment, Wisconsin's recruiting class climbed to No. 12 in the 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings.

If he follows in his father's footsteps, he'll be quite the recruiting coup for the Badgers. T.Y. Hilton played at FIU from 2008-11, where he was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection and the 2010 Sun Belt Player of the Year while amassing 3,531 yards and 24 touchdowns receiving for his career.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Hilton in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He earned a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team and made four straight Pro Bowls from 2014-17. He led the NFL in receiving with 1,448 yards in 2016, marking a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving year.

He had at least 700 yards receiving in eight out of his 10 years with the Colts and finished his NFL career with 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns receiving.