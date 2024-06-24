Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and possession of a fictitious ID Sunday morning, according to 247Sports. Brown was spotted backing into a lawn near his Iowa City apartment and spinning his tires.

When the police arrived, they noticed heavy damage to the front of Brown's car, including one front wheel that was turned sideways. Police observed that Brown had "bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and strong oder of ingested alcohol." Brown refused to submit to sobriety tests.

A rising junior and former Ohio State transfer, Brown is Iowa's top returning wide receiver and was set to be featured heavily in the Hawkeyes' offensive gameplans moving forward. 247Sports notes that OWI arrests typically result in a one-game suspension from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

After a slow start to the 2023 campaign, Brown came on strong over the final six games to record 22 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown. He had five catches for 34 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan and led the Hawkeyes with 39 yards in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

Brown initially signed with Ohio State in 2022 out of St. Rita High School in Chicago. He was the No. 78 prospect nationally and No. 13 wide receiver in his class. 247Sports ranked Brown as a four-star transfer when he committed to Iowa in 2023's spring portal window.