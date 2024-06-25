As the anticipation builds toward the release of College Football 25, EA Sports is giving fans a peek this week at certain rankings and ratings within the game as it makes its long-awaited return. The gaming company got things started Tuesday by unveiling its list of the toughest places to play within College Football 25.

Texas A&M fans can rejoice -- the Aggies' Kyle Field sits atop EA Sports' rankings. Texas A&M is one of three SEC schools listed atop the toughest places to play, followed by Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium and LSU's Tiger Stadium, respectively. Georgia's Sanford Stadium at No. 5 rounds out an almost entirely SEC top five.

Here's a look at the top 10 toughest places to play in College Football 25:

Rank School Stadium 1 Texas A&M Kyle Field 2 Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium 3 LSU Tiger Stadium 4 Ohio State Ohio Stadium 5 Georgia Sanford Stadium 6 Penn State Beaver Stadium 7 Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium 8 Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium 9 Florida State Doak S. Campbell Stadium 10 Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

EA Sports went so far as to release a top 25, which can be viewed in its entirety here.

Now, that list isn't entirely subjective. In its release, EA Sports noted that game developers considered multiple factors, including "home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks (and) team prestige" when deciding on college football's most intimidating venues.

To simulate the unique environment generated by a college football gameday, EA Sports previously announced that each of the FBS stadiums included will have a tangible metric that measures the impact of the crowd and general atmosphere. That will affect the actual gameplay, giving the home team a boost while the away team will have special pre-snap mechanics that make it more difficult to execute a play.

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release on July 19.