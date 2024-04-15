Former Alabama quarterback and longtime college football coach Steve Sloan has died. Sloan, who won two national championships while playing under legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, was 79.

Sloan began his Alabama career as a backup to Joe Namath, though he earned some playing time in 1964 as Namath dealt with a nagging knee injury. The Crimson Tide won the SEC title and were named consensus national champions while logging a 10-1 record. Sloan returned as the starter in 1965 and led Alabama to a second straight SEC title and national championship.

After a short stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Sloan embarked on his coaching career as an assistant with Alabama in 1968. In 1971, he earned his first full-time opportunity as the offensive coordinator at Florida State and spent one season with the Seminoles before moving on to the same position at Georgia Tech.

Sloan was hired as Vanderbilt's head coach in 1973 and amassed a 12-9-2 record, including an appearance in the 1974 Peach Bowl, in two seasons with the Commodores. He left for Texas Tech in 1975 and in 1976 led the Red Raiders to a Southwest Conference title and a ranking of No. 13 in that year's final AP poll.

He was hired by Ole Miss in 1978, spending five years with the Rebels and compiling a 20-34-1 record. His best season with the program came in 1978 when Ole Miss went 5-6. Sloan closed out his career with a four-year head coaching stint at Duke from 1983-86. From 1987-2006, Sloan served as athletic director at Alabama, Central Florida and UT-Chattanooga.