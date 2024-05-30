The start of the 2024 college football season is fast approaching making now as good a time as any to start getting your Saturdays planned out for the fall. A huge piece of the 2024 season will be the full debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moves into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger.

The Big Ten welcomes USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the conference on July 1, and Thursday release includes a prime-time kickoff for the Bruins -- Aug. 31 on CBS, the second leg of a doubleheader that will start with Akron at Ohio State.

The first four weeks of the CBS Sports college football schedule have been finalized, including the battle for the CyHawk Trophy between Iowa and Iowa State getting picked up for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 7. There is also a return visit for Deion Sanders' Colorado to Colorado State on the docket; it's getting a prime-time spot on CBS coming off last season's overtime thriller. Notre Dame's Week 3 game at Purdue and USC's Week 4 Big Ten conference showdown at Michigan in the Big House were previously announced, both set for 3:30 p.m. starts as well.

In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule includes five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.

Some of the mainstays from CBS's traditional schedule remain, including a spotlight on the service academies with Navy at Air Force (Oct. 5), Air Force at Army (Nov. 2) and the Army-Navy Game (Dec. 14). CBS will wrap up the college football season by airing the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Check out the full 2024 CBS Sports college football schedule below.