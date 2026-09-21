The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches in their first 14 days. Fanatics Markets provides access to prediction markets, including sports in many states. Below, we'll explore the Fanatics Markets promo code and review how Fanatics Markets works. Claim the Fanatics Markets promo code here:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $350 FanCash with daily trade matches

The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over their first 14 days. No special promo code is required during account registration. Simply tapping the GET REWARD button on this page to claim the offer.

The first qualifying trade each day using your real-money cash balance is matched to a daily maximum, regardless of the trade's result, over the first 14 days after account creation.

The Fanatics Markets FanCash amounts via daily trade matches vary daily and are capped between $5 and $45 across the 14 days.

A qualifying trade does not include unfilled, cancelled, or voided trades. Any trade using non-cash funds does not qualify. Each day runs from 12:00 a.m.–11:59 p.m. ET for this promotion.

FanCash will be added to your Fanatics ONE account and can be used in multiple ways:

Trading credits on Fanatics Markets

Site credit on purchases at the Fanatics online store for items like sports apparel and collectibles.

FanCash is credited to your wallet within 72 hours of your trades settling. You will receive another notification once the FanCash has been added to your account. FanCash earned through the Fanatics Markets sign-up offer can not be withdrawn for real money. FanCash must be traded or used toward a purchase.

Earning FanCash on Fanatics Markets

All trades on Fanatics Markets also earn up to 10% FanCash on every trade, win or lose. To learn more, click the profile icon after logging into the Fanatics Markets site in the top-right corner. Then, click the "Learn About FanCash" button.

Steps for how to sign up for Fanatics Markets

Tap the GET REWARD button above and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for a new account with Fanatics Markets and enter the identity verification information and CFTC-required questionnaire requested. Once registered, tap the "Deposit" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Start trading and trade daily over your 14 days to receive up to $350 in FanCash.

Claim your Fanatics Markets bonus here:

Fanatics Markets states: Where is Fanatics Markets available for sports?

Fanatics Markets is currently available in 22 states and four U.S. territories for trading. Here is a breakdown of where prediction markets at Fanatics Markets are available.

Platform Current sports prediction market states Sign-up offer Promo code Fanatics Markets AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Get up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over 14 days None required; just click here

Must be 21+, a legal resident and physically present in Fanatics Markets states to participate in this promotion. Sports trading may be limited or unavailable in certain states.

Fanatics Markets promo code comparison

The welcome promo amount for Fanatics Markets is significantly higher but does not release all at once. Rather than a one-time trade and reward, the Fanatics Markets promo pays out in increments over 14 days based on the amount of your first qualifying trade each day.

Platform Welcome promo Promo code Fanatics Markets Up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over 14 days None required; just click here Kalshi Trade $15+, get $15 trading bonus credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $20+, get $50 trading bonus credits CBSSPORTS

Featured sports market on Fanatics Markets: Monday Night Football

The market for NFL Week 2's Monday Night Football game is on the move. Over $230,000 has already been traded ahead of Giants vs. Rams. Here are the current prices as of Monday afternoon:

NY Giants: Yes $0.27; No $0.74



LA Rams: Yes $0.74; No $0.27



Prices reflect the predicted likelihood of each outcome set by traders on Fanatics Markets' prediction market. Because each team has its own separate yes/no contract, the prices don't need to add up to $1.

Claim the Fanatics Markets promo code here:

How Fanatics Markets markets work

Fanatics Markets is a federally regulated prediction market platform that operates most similarly to a financial exchange. Users buy and sell event contracts based on the perceived likelihood that an event will occur, like the winner of a football game, and each market's rules for settlement are displayed. The markets are graded at the conclusion of an event, with correct trades paid out accordingly.

To make a trade, you simply tap the percentage next to what you wish to trade on, tap or type in your trade amount and complete your trade in an easy process. Fanatics Markets shows you exactly what your payout is if the trade is correct and the total cost of the trade before completing it. From this submenu, you can also quickly change whether you're buying or selling, or your position (Yes or No) on the pick.

Available sports markets on Fanatics Markets

All major sports are available on Fanatics Markets, such as football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, golf, motorsports and fighting. It also offers more niche sports, such as sailing and Esports.

You can use Fanatics Markets to trade on:

Specific teams winning or losing a game

Future outcomes such as a championship

Player results, such as a player to score a touchdown or hit a home run.

Fanatics Markets is currently available in a different set of states than Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Sportsbook operates in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY and Washington, DC.

Fanatics Markets vs. Fanatics Sportsbook odds

There are some differences to be aware of between traditional online sports betting offered at Fanatics Sportsbook and Fanatics Markets.

At a sportsbook, you are playing against the house, and the trading team has the power to change/shift odds.

At Fanatics Markets, users trade event contracts with one another, and implied probabilities that move in real-time determine the price of contracts.

Fanatics Markets has one variable that's different from other prediction markets as it routes orders through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-regulated exchange, with Fanatics Markets acting as the CFTC-registered futures commission merchant (FCM).

Fanatics Markets' default lists prices based on a percentage, rather than the odds format used by sportsbook apps. However, you can go into your Fanatics Markets account settings to show the odds style if you prefer.

Available non-sports markets

You don't need to be a sports fan to find something that may interest you at the Fanatics prediction market. There are also economics, culture and politics.

Examples of these markets include top artist on Spotify for 2026, the 2028 presidential election, Time Person of the Year and top video game of 2026.

Some non-sports markets may be unavailable or restricted in certain jurisdictions based upon the state's laws and regulations.

Other Fanatics Markets features

Fanatics Markets offers trading on games, futures and some player props, which are some of the most popular options on prediction market apps and sites.

Fanatics Markets has a strong, reliable search function, which brings users straight to the top options for your search (player, team, etc.). If a market has closed, it will say "Ended" and display the final result.

The Fanatics Markets site has a quick startup speed and has little lag when loading different markets and generating search results.

Fanatics Markets banking methods

Fanatics Markets has a shared wallet experience across Fanatics products, utilizing your Fanatics ONE account. Here are the banking methods available for deposits and withdrawals on Fanatics Markets.

Fanatics Markets deposit methods

There are four deposit methods available on Fanatics Markets, with credit cards not accepted.

Deposit Method Fees Daily Maximum* Processing Time* Online banking No fee $25,000 Instant Debit Card Up to 2% $25,000 Instant Apple Pay (no credit cards) Up to 2% $5,000 Instant Wire transfer Bank fees apply No max listed (minimum $1,000) 1-2 business days

*Not listed in Fanatics Markets fee schedule. Tested and confirmed by CBS Sports editorial team via the deposit section of the Fanatics Markets site.

Online banking transfer, debit card and Apple Pay are all recommended as the fastest methods. There are no fees for deposits via online bank transfer, and the up to 2% deposit fee for debit cards and Apple Pay may be lower than Kalshi's set 2% fee at all times for the same methods.

The other method is a wire transfer, which takes longer to process and comes with bank fees.

Fanatics Markets withdrawal methods

Fanatics Markets doesn't charge withdrawal fees for online banking or debit cards. You cannot withdraw through Apple Pay, only deposit. Online banking takes up to 72 hours, making debit cards the recommended withdrawal option due to speed.

The status of your withdrawal can be viewed by tapping "Balance" in your account and choosing the transaction.

Withdrawal Method Fees Daily Maximum* Processing Time* Online banking No fee $25,000 Up to 72 hours Debit Card No fee $25,000 Up to 72 hours Wire transfer Bank fees apply Not listed (minimum $10,000) Varies by bank

*Not listed in Fanatics Markets fee schedule. Tested and confirmed by CBS Sports editorial team via the withdrawal request section of the Fanatics Markets site.

Fanatics Markets review

Fanatics Markets has a similar look and feel as Fanatics Sportsbook, something existing Fanatics users will be pleased to see, as well as newcomers to the site. Its simple black-and-white color scheme makes it easy to read and digest, and the interface is appealing to both those simply looking to find their favorite market to trade and get out, or those looking to scan around for different options.

User experience

Fanatics Markets has a user interface nearly identical to Fanatics Sportsbook. With white text on a black background, it's easy to read and doesn't overcomplicate or confuse the user. The available markets are listed up top, and the specific sports are clearly identifiable by either a ball or something related to the specific sport. The bottom shows you live trading options, as well as your portfolio and search tabs, which are all similar to the layout of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Claim the Fanatics Markets promo code here:

Home screen layout/finding markets

It's very simple and easy to find whatever sports market or other trading option, such as politics or economics, at the top of the Fanatics Markets site. The search is easy to find at the top of the site home page, and once you complete your search, it takes you to all available trading options in your criteria.

Desktop site layout

The Fanatics Markets site allows users to search markets, monitor positions, interact with Responsible Trading tools and engage in event contract trading.

The desktop site provides a widescreen look with more room to browse and track markets. Finding what you need is very intuitive with a strong search function and account settings clearly marked under the profile icon in the top-right corner.

Site design, speed and functionality

The site design makes it easy to navigate, and there are no delays or startup issues. It is clearly designed for anyone who has used Fanatics in the past, but its simplicity will give new Fanatics users no issues getting started. The design will make you feel like you never left Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Markets does require a new app download on mobile and operates on a separate site. It is not a shared platform with Fanatics Sportsbook.

App Store reviews

Fanatics Markets App Ratings Rating (as of September 21, 2026) Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.7 out of 5 stars 1.1k ratings Google Play Store 3.8 out of 5 stars 110 reviews

How to track your positions

The Fanatics Markets site homepage has a section at the bottom of the navigation bar labeled "Portfolio." Users can click there to see a full list of open and settled trades. The trades show up instantly after they are made.

Customer support methods

Fanatics Markets has a contact form for customer support. Messages are returned within 24-48 hours. There's also a support page with popular topics including account management, banking, sign up and eligibility, and more.

Fanatics Markets Final Verdict

Fanatics Markets is in the early stages of its transition to prediction markets, as it doesn't have nearly the amount of trading options as its competition. However, what it lacks in available markets it makes up for with the strong Fanatics Markets promo code. Not many prediction markets are offering even close to a $350 match in trading credits, which for Fanatics is called FanCash, so that's an enticing reason to give Fanatics Markets a chance.

The latest Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code offer a significantly lower reward. The up to $350 FanCash is paid out whether the trade wins or loses as well, strengthening the Fanatics Markets promo.

The Fanatics Markets site is clean and easy to use. It has all the biggest sports options you'd want, such as a team to win a game, player props and futures for the biggest sports. Remember, not all Fanatics Markets states offer sports markets.

With a strong Fanatics Markets promo and a clean, easy-to-use interface, Fanatics Markets is a strong option for starting or adding to your prediction markets experience. Tap here to get the Fanatics Markets promo code:

Responsible Trading

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

If your activity is becoming a problem, support is also available by calling 1-800-522-4700 or 1-800-MY-RESET.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu and listed below.

Self-Service Tools:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Fanatics

Fanatics Markets FAQ

What is Fanatics Markets?

Fanatics now offers a prediction market where users trade contracts on event outcomes. For sports markets, these outcomes could be who wins a match, how many strikeouts a player records, or total points in a game. Users can buy contracts, with each contract paying out $1 for correct outcomes. Fanatics Markets defaults to showing contracts by a percentage and also shows you how much a trade would pay out before clicking the trade. You can change your settings to view pricing in American style, though, instead of percentages.

What is the Fanatics Markets promo code?

The Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over the first 14 days of a new account, whether those daily trades win or lose. Those interested can just tap the GET REWARD button on this page. No special Fanatics Markets promo code needs to be entered during account creation.

What states is Fanatics Markets in?

Fanatics Markets is currently live in 22 states and 4 US territories: Alaska, Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Guam, PR, American Samoa and US Virgin Islands.

How does Fanatics Markets work?

Fanatics Markets users trade event contracts, including on sports, entertainment and politics, to predict outcomes. Fanatics Markets shows you the listed percentage, as well as what each trade would currently return. Fanatics Markets is currently available in a different set of states than Fanatics Sportsbook.

Can you combo on Fanatics Markets?

Yes, you can create your own combo. For Fanatics Markets combos, you select yes or no on multiple outcomes, and must be correct on them all to receive a payout. However, if any of your predictions are wrong, the entire trade is settled as a loss.

Where is Fanatics Markets legal?

Fanatics Markets is currently legal in 22 states and 4 US territories: Alaska, Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and US Virgin Islands.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Morton St. Trading Investments, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets, is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. See important disclosures in app."