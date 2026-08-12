Novig promo code: Deposit $10, get $25 bonus trading credits (August 2026)

The brand-new Novig promo code gives you a $25 trading bonus after depositing $10+. The Novig app allows you to trade on sports for real money against other users. In this Novig review, we'll explain how to sign up, how Novig works, and provide you with a Novig app review.

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $25 trading credits

In August, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps. In our testing, it was bug-free, with a sign-up bonus that is more than what most new Kalshi and Polymarket users will receive.



Novig promo code None required Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified August 12, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

The Novig new user promo code requires you to deposit $10+ to unlock the $25 in bonus trading credits. New users must be 21+, physically located in a state where Novig operates, and otherwise eligible.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Novig account, and they must be used to place trades on prediction markets within Novig.

$25 bonus trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits that can be applied after selecting a potential trade. Each $5 Trade Credit must be applied in full and cannot be split, combined with other promos, partially applied or used on Make Orders.

Market price required to apply trading credits is -150/$0.60/60% or longer. Trade credits can only be applied to straight trades and expire 30 days after being issued.

The $25 in bonus trading credits is more than what is currently offered with the latest Polymarket promo code.

Steps for how to claim the Novig sign-up bonus

New users can sign up for Novig to claim a trading bonus. After downloading the Novig app, registering your account, verifying your identity and making a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10, you'll be eligible for a $25 trading bonus. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the Novig promo offer:

Be 21+ and located in a Novig-eligible state. Download the Novig app. Click the button to sign up and then provide Novig with required personal information (like name and address) and CFTC questionnaire information. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the Novig welcome offer. After registering, make your first deposit of $10+ by choosing one of the available payment methods. Once funds are received, you will receive $25 in bonus trading credits in your account. You can begin trading on sports using the Novig prediction markets platform. Before placing a trade, you will have the option to use cash in your account or to apply a trading credit.

Novig promo code for existing users

There is no promo code available for existing users, but Novig does offer a loyalty program called Novig Points in the menu at the bottom of the app or near the top of the home screen if viewing on the desktop site.

Novig Points

The Novig Points loyalty program allows users the chance to earn cash and rewards every month. The August 2026 Prize Pool is $250,000, with points earned this month determining your tier and share of the Prize Pool.

Within the Novig Points tab of the app, you can choose My Points, Challenges and How to Earn options to learn more.

How does Novig work?

Novig markets are peer-to-peer exchanges where you're trading directly against another person. If you purchase 100 shares on a particular team to win, you'll be going up against somebody else who has the opposite position.

Novig prediction markets are primarily graded by using official league data and statistics, with most markets settling shortly after the event concludes.

Novig markets vs. sports betting odds

Novig markets are different from sportsbook odds, in which you are playing against the house and conceding an edge (aka the vig or juice). Because you're trading directly with your peers, you aren't paying a percentage of your trade directly to the platform as you do with online sportsbooks. You're also able to take the best available price for any given trade or offer your own price, and see if you can find a peer to take you up on it.

Trending Novig sports market: UFC 330 Main Event

The Welterweight Title is on the line Saturday night on Paramount+, as champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against Ian Machado Garry.

In early week trading, more than $29,000 has entered the fight winner market, with the champ at 76%, as of August 12, with Garry at 25%.

Novig banking methods

Novig's deposits may include fees for some methods, but there are no fees for withdrawals. Novig has a minimum deposit of $1 for online bank transfers, but you can earn Novig Cash through their rewards platform without making any deposits at all. Novig also has no withdrawal minimum.

Novig Banking Method Available for deposits? Deposit fee Available for withdrawals? Withdrawal fee Online Bank Transfer Yes None Yes None Apple Pay Yes 3% Yes None Credit Card Yes 3%* No N/A Debit Card Yes 3% Yes None Venmo No N/A Yes None

*High percentage cash advance fees may also be applied by your credit card issuer. Availability may vary by jurisdiction.

Novig app review

Novig has a website, but was originally designed to be used via the app on Apple or Android. The Novig app is well-organized with clear and concise buttons to help you intuitively navigate the platform. Its search function makes it easy to find whatever sports prediction markets you're looking for, and the app's security features ensure that the entire experience is safe and secure. Here's a breakdown of the Novig app

User interface

The Novig app has been around since 2024, and it features a sleek design with well-labeled and prominent buttons to quickly take you where you need to go.

Home screen layout/finding markets

Important matchups are featured prominently on the home screen, but it's simple to use the search function to quickly pull up any event you desire. There's also a button displayed prominently in the top right corner of every page that allows you to deposit or go to your account settings/profile.

App design, speed, functionality

The app operates pretty seamlessly, as it quickly transitions from page to page as you click around. Buttons are well-labeled and appropriately sized to allow you to quickly open trading slips and adjust your trades.

App vs. Desktop site

Novig is designed as an app-first experience and for a long time didn't offer a desktop version. However, now it offers a desktop platform that closely resembles the Novig app, making it easy to track trades and make transactions with the comfort of a larger screen.

App store reviews (as of August 12, 2026)

Apple App Store: 4.7 stars out of 3.6k reviews

Google Play: 4.5 stars out of 934 reviews

Novig Final Verdict

The Novig app is sleek and well-designed, and the new desktop version offers the same experience in a larger window for those who prefer it. The sign-up offer is generous, as you get more than double your deposit in bonus credits if you deposit the minimum $10 to activate the $25 trading credits.

The majority of new users only receive $15 in bonus trading credits with the latest Kalshi promo code.

Novig also allows users to make their own orders, allowing them to set prices that they're comfortable with and wait to see if other users are willing to complete the established trade. It was recently approved by the CFTC and offers secure deposits and withdrawals.

Responsible Trading

Novig incorporates responsible trading tools into the account settings of every user. Available options include:

Time Out

Trading Limits

Deposit Limits

Order Limits

Permanent Account Closure

Novig offers access to a support helpline via SAMHSA. SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service. Call 1-800-662-HELP.

Alternatively, users can use the Live Chat function on the platform or email support@novig.co to request the application of specific limits to their account. Access an ecosystem-wide self-exclusion option across all participating Prediction Market platforms via SelfExclude.

Restrictions & requirements apply. Not available in all states. 21+. Event contract trading involves risk & is not appropriate for all. Consider if it's appropriate for you in light of financial circumstances. See novig.com/terms for information.

Novig Frequently Asked Questions

What is Novig?

Novig is a CFTC-regulated sports prediction market. Novig is operational in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. It's a peer-to-peer exchange that allows users to make commission-free trades across the world of sports.

What is the Novig promo code?

The latest Novig promo is for eligible new users only. No promo code is required. It unlocks $25 in bonus trading credits after depositing $10+ on the app.

Where is Novig legal?

Novig currently operates in all 50 states and U.S. territories besides AZ, MI and NV.

Is Novig real money?

Yes, Novig is a real money sports prediction market platform, federally licensed by the CFTC. New users can sign up for the latest Novig promo to get $25 in trading credits after a $10+ first deposit.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.