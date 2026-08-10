NFL prediction markets 2026: Learn more about Kalshi, Polymarket, others ahead of 2026 NFL season

The 2026 NFL season is approaching, and NFL prediction markets will be one of the most popular ways to call your shots throughout the fall. Prediction markets allow users to trade on specific games, such as winners, totals and player props, as well as future results, such as the Super Bowl winner, NFL MVP, or even roster moves. NFL prediction markets also offer futures such as win totals, division winners and Fantasy football top scorers. Learn more below about the different football prediction markets and what they do and don't offer.

Where to Trade NFL Markets

There are plenty of platforms available for trading on football prediction markets, and below you'll learn more about what specific operators, such as Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predicts, Underdog, Novig, do and don't offer as football trading options for the 2026 NFL season.

Kalshi

Kalshi offers an extremely wide range of NFL trading options, both with results settled on and off the field. Kalshi NFL trading markets for a specific game include trading on the winner, points totals and a wide variety of player props.

Kalshi offers a deep option of traditional futures as well, including Super Bowl champion, conference champions, division winners, best record, worst record, win totals, future matchups, awards and more.

Kalshi NFL trading market options are often settled off the field, such as the next team for certain players, whether someone retires, team relocations and injury returns.

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Whether it's on one trade in an NFL prediction market such as the Super Bowl winner, or multiple trades in markets such as division winners, win totals and next team for a certain player, once users trade $25, they'll receive a bonus with a maximum of $500.

The Kalshi NFL bonus trading credit received ranges from $15 to $500.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Up to $500 bonus credits after trading $25+ Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. *Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, NV, MT, AR, LA, MN, WA & UT Promo Eligibility^ Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify.Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Only profits from trades placed using the Bonus Credit can be withdrawn. Last Verified August 10, 2026

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

^Kalshi Prediction Markets availability varies by state. Promotion eligibility restrictions may apply and be subject to change. See terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500 and check for current restrictions in your location before depositing.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant. Bonus credits expire seven days from being granted and will expire and be forfeited if unused.

Kalshi Prediction Markets and event contract trading is available in over 40 US states including Washington, D.C. and US territories but availability of specific markets and categories, such as sports event contracts, may be restricted in certain states, including MI and NV.

Fees, promotional restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. See kalshi.com for additional terms and conditions.

Polymarket US

Polymarket US also offers a variety of NFL trading options. Users interested in trading on a specific game can do so by making predictions such as on a game's winner, total points scored, or player props via the Polymarket app's NFL trading markets. Polymarket US also offers a variety of future trading options, such as Super Bowl champion, conference champion, division winners, top seed, MVP winner, leaders in specific statistical categories (such as yards and touchdowns) and over-under for team totals.

The latest US Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after an initial $10 deposit.

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $20 trading bonus Prolymarket Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All US States (besides NV), Washington, D.C. and US territories States Ineligible for Promo NV Legal Age 18+ Key Terms $20 trading bonus is non-withdrawable. Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform. Market availability varies by state. Last Verified August 10, 2026

Users can then use the bonus funds on NFL markets on the Polymarket app, such as predicting the champion, division winners, MVP winner, or team to make the playoffs.

The bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn, but the profits from using the bonus credits can be. Fees may apply. Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform. Market availability varies by state. Certain markets available on the global Polymarket.com site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts currently offers team-based NFL futures, but not individual markets, such as MVP or other awards. FanDuel Predicts NFL traders can make predictions on the Super Bowl winner, conference champions and the winners of all eight NFL divisions. Single-game NFL trading options include winners, totals and player props.

The latest FanDuel Predicts bonus code offers new users $25 in bonus trading funds after making your first real-money deposit and trade.

FanDuel Predicts Welcome Bonus $25 trading bonus with first real-money trade FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states and Puerto Rico States Eligible For Promo AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear. $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets or used on one $25 trade. Winning trading credits only include the profit as withdrawable cash, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade. $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt. Last Verified August 10, 2026

There is no minimum amount for your first trade required to unlock this bonus. The trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear in your account after satisfying the first trade requirement.

That $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets available in your specific state or used on one $25 trade.

If a trade made using a FanDuel Predicts trading bonus wins, you will receive the profit as withdrawable cash, which is the winnings portion of such trade, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade.

The $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt. There are no trade-through restrictions before being able to receive the profit from a successful trade and withdraw it as real cash. The trading bonus is used before deposited funds when trading on your FanDuel Predicts account.

Those bonuses can be used on these FanDuel Predicts NFL trading markets, such as a specific team winning the AFC North or NFC championship.

FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico; however, sports prediction markets may not be available in every state. Here is a breakdown of where prediction markets at FanDuel Predicts are available.

NFL markets you can trade

There is no shortage of NFL trading markets available for the 2026 season, whether you are looking to trade on individual games, futures, or even circumstances around the game. Many of the top NFL prediction markets offer plenty of options users would seek from any platform.

Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the biggest annual event in sports, and although this year's Big Game doesn't take place until February 14, 2027, in Inglewood, California, users can trade on the ultimate winner now.

Offseason moves play a significant part in Super Bowl winner pricing entering a season, and once the games begin, besides records, injuries and trades will draw the biggest moves in the Super Bowl trading market. Right now, nobody is double digits in Kalshi Super Bowl pricing other than the Los Angeles Rams.

AFC/NFC Championship

In order to play in the Super Bowl, the team must win its conference championship, and this is another popular pro football prediction market. The team that wins its respective conference championship game is graded as the winner.

Like the Super Bowl, injuries and trades will make a key difference to this market throughout the season.

Division winners

All eight divisions feature four teams, limiting the field for a more straightforward trade. Teams like the Chiefs and Eagles have dominated their divisions much of recent seasons, while other divisions, such as the NFC North and NFC West, have experienced constant change at the top.

To make the playoffs

When the NFL expanded the playoffs in 2020 to seven teams per conference, it made a significant difference in the quality of team that can make the playoffs for NFL predictions. Three of the past four seasons featured a nine-win team taking the seventh and final Wild Card spot.

NFL Win Totals

Users can trade on how many wins a team will have, but another option is trading on the team that will have either the most or least wins in an NFL season. This also allows a user to trade on the team to pick No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft with the league's worst record.

NFL MVP

Users can trade on the NFL's top individual award at multiple NFL prediction markets. Quarterbacks have won NFL MVP every year since 2013.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year

While the MVP is largely a quarterback award, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year nearly always goes to a non-quarterback, so that's crucial to note when making your trades. Each of the last seven went to non-quarterbacks.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Edge pass rushers have typically won NFL Defensive Player of the Year but not always. CB Patrick Surtain II won in 2024, and interior defensive tackle Aaron Donald won in 2020. Edge rushers T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett have been the other winners since 2019.

NFL Coach of the Year

The NFL Coach of the Year can be won in a variety of ways, whether it's a coach taking a perceived weaker team and turning them around, or a team simply being so dominant that voters feel they have no choice but to award the coach with NFL Coach of the Year.

NFL Draft

It's never too early to trade on who will be the top pick in late April's 2027 NFL Draft, and many NFL prediction markets already have this option available for both the team picking No. 1 and who the player is that will be selected. Keeping an eye on both college football and which team is on track to have the top pick in the NFL Draft and what their needs may be are important for trading on this market. However, eight of the last nine No. 1 overall picks have been quarterbacks.

Other NFL Prediction Markets Available Throughout The Year

Prediction markets offer plenty of off-the-field markets that traditional sportsbooks don't, and that's one of the biggest differentiators for NFL prediction markets vs. traditional sportsbooks. Here are some examples.

Latest NFL Trade & Roster Markets

Players are constantly being traded or released throughout an NFL season. Stars aren't only traded during the offseason, and there is sure to be plenty of movement throughout the 2026 NFL season, and NFL prediction markets often offer trading options on star players' next teams.

Trading Smarter This Season

Having a better understanding of both the specific market, latest NFL news and the fees from specific trading sites is crucial for having successful NFL trades. Learn more about this below.

NFL prediction market fees

Kalshi charges a 2% fee from Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal and debit cards. Novig doesn't charge any trading fees, either, while other markets charge trading fees.

Market No Fee Deposits Deposit Fees Trading fees Kalshi Online bank transfer, Cash App, Crypto, Wire transfer Apple Pay (2%), Venmo (2%), Debit card (2%), PayPal (2%) Ranges between $0.07 - $1.75 per 100 shares based on trading price for sports markets Polymarket Online bank transfer, Debit Card, Apple Pay, Wire transfer N/A Ranges from $0.05-$1.25 per 100 shares based on trading price for sports markets FanDuel Predicts Online bank transfer, Debit Card, Apple Pay, Wire transfer N/A $0.02 per dollar of your potential payout DraftKings Predictions Online bank transfer, Debit Card, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Wire transfer N/A $0.01 or $0.02 per share, determined by contract price Underdog Predictions Online bank transfer, Debit card, Apple Pay N/A $0.02 per contract Novig Online bank transfer, Debit card, Apple Pay N/A No fees on trades

What to Watch Before You Trade

Following the market is often the best predictor for what's going to come. A few keys to watch before finalizing a trade include:

Fast, drastic price swings after an injury has been announced

Thin liquidity on less popular markets that may charge larger fees.

Confirm a market's settlement rules to know when and how you can win a trade

Once you make a trade, there will be no "injury protection" or refunds given. All results will be final

Season Snapshot

Here are some important dates to be aware of ahead of 2026 NFL trading:

Final 53-man rosters deadline August 31 NFL Kickoff Game September 9 Regular season date range September 9-January 10 Trade Deadline November 10 Wild Card Round Jan 16-18 Divisional Round Jan. 23-24 Conference Championships January 31 Super Bowl February 14

Responsible trading

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading tools on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

FAQ

What are NFL prediction markets?

NFL prediction markets are exchanges where users buy and sell event contracts tied to future NFL outcomes, including the outcome of a specific game, futures events, and other football-related markets.

How do NFL prediction market prices work?

Prices are set by the specific market's estimate of the probability of a specific outcome, and then move by the users who buy and sell the contracts. Rather than a traditional sportsbook where prices are set by the house, prediction market prices are ultimately set by how much users are willing to buy and sell the contracts for.

Can I trade markets on individual NFL games, not just season-long futures?

Yes, pro football prediction markets offer contracts on specific games. Users can trade on outcomes such as the winner, total, player props, and if a team wins by more or less than a specific total.

What happens if an NFL game is postponed or a market's outcome is unclear?

These protocols vary by specific NFL prediction market, but the majority of markets will keep the market open if the game is postponed but rescheduled within 48 hours of the original start time. If the game is cancelled or faces a longer postponement, the market will settle to a fair market price.

What NFL prediction market should beginners start with?

Kalshi is the most well-known prediction market, and with the most options and multiple markets with high liquidity, this is a great place to start for first-time NFL prediction market traders.

Can I trade Super Bowl prediction markets?

Yes, many NFL prediction markets have already begun accepting trades on the 2027 Super Bowl, which takes place on February 14 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.