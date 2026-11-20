MILWAUKEE -- "Stay up! Stay up!" The pleading voice of the Milwaukee Bucks' in-arena host was still echoing around a half-empty Fiserv Forum early on Thursday night when Damian Lillard knocked the ball away from Tyler Herro and coasted the other way for the first points of a 124-114 Portland Trail Blazers victory.

Bucks fans are supposed to stay standing until their team scores. Those who are still proud enough to show up and follow the tradition get much more time on their feet than they did when Lillard was still in a Bucks jersey. They waited nearly two minutes on Thursday, then spent the next two hours watching Lillard pour in a season-high 33 points to send the Bucks to their 12th consecutive defeat and an NBA-worst 1-15 record.

Lillard's return to the court where he tore his Achilles a little more than a year ago -- which came just one night after the Bucks faced Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time -- was yet another reminder of how wrong things have gone in Milwaukee over the last few years, and the grim future the franchise faces. Jrue Holiday's 22 points, seven assists and four steals on Thursday only added to the misery.

Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori joked pre-game that this might be the "first and only revenge game" of Lillard's career. Afterward, Lillard, who was waived by Milwaukee mere weeks after his injury, downplayed its significance. It was just a normal game, he said, "other than it just being the first time that I've played on the court since I got hurt."

Lillard's aggressiveness may have suggested otherwise, but both he and Nori attributed his approach to the Blazers being without Deni Avdija and Ja Morant. "When you're down your next two top scorers, I knew that I would need to be a little more assertive," Lillard said.

No one knew what to expect from the 36-year-old Lillard this season after such an extended layoff, but through 15 games he's averaging 20.9 points and 4.1 assists, and shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

"He still has the stop and go, which has made him so effective. Obviously, the jumper and his legs. I think the biggest difference would be, 18 months without playing, I don't know if you want to call it rust or timing, that's the only thing you see," Nori said pre-game. "And it's coming back. Every single day, you can see it. But when you're playing against the best athletes in the world, the best players in the world, the best defenders in the world, it is gonna take you a little bit of time to get back up to speed. But as far as from a health standpoint, you really wouldn't know it."

The moment Lillard's Achilles snapped 572 days ago during Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, everyone knew it was a turning point for the Bucks. But no one could have foreseen everything that's happened since then.

The Bucks waived Lillard not even two months after the injury and stretched the remaining $113 million on his contract over five years in order to create the cap space to sign Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal with a player option for the 2028-29 season.

"I thought it was pretty simple. I was injured. I wasn't gonna be available to play last season, and the team was focused on bringing somebody in here that they could pair with Giannis so that they could still be a competitive team, which is the business side of it," Lillard said Thursday morning at shootaround. "I saw it for what it was, and I moved on."

The desperate ploy to keep Antetokounmpo happy didn't work. Now, both he and Lillard are gone, while Turner is averaging just 7.1 points and six rebounds on 36.2% shooting this season and the Bucks are still paying Lillard $22,516,603 each year through 2030. If you break that figure down by game, they gave Lillard $247,592 for the trouble of beating them on Thursday while Turner sat and watched with a shoulder injury.

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Five years ago, Antetokounmpo and Holiday were carrying the Larry O'Brien trophy through the streets of Milwaukee. Three years ago, Holiday was traded for Lillard. Just over a year ago, Lillard tore his Achilles in the most recent playoff game at Fiserv Forum and was waived. Now, Antetokounmpo is leading the 9-6 Miami Heat, who sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while Holiday and Lillard are together in the same backcourt for the 10-5 Trail Blazers, who occupy sixth in the Western Conference.

And the Bucks, who haven't won a playoff series since 2022 and don't own their own first-round pick until 2031, the year after they'll stop paying Lillard? They're 1-15, have the worst record in the league and are in the midst of the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. Oh, and they're also under investigation for salary cap circumvention relating to Gary Trent Jr.'s $64 million contract.

No team has a bleaker present or future than the Bucks.

Just how bad are the vibes in Milwaukee? Major Goolsby's, a sports bar down the street from the arena, has started running a new promotion on game nights: everything's free if the Bucks win.