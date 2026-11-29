The Washington Wizards have fired coach Brian Keefe after starting the 2026-27 season with a 7-13 record.

The team announced the news on Saturday night following their latest loss, a 116-91 blowout at home by the Orlando Magic. Adam Caporn, Keefe's lead assistant, will take over as interim coach for the remainder of the season and get 62 games to show what he can do as a head coach.

For a team that hoped to take strides forward after two years of tanking, another woeful start led the front office to make a coaching change. After signing Trae Young to a monster contract extension, keeping Anthony Davis this summer and drafting AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick, the Wizards had hopes of being in the postseason chase in the competitive Eastern Conference. That has not materialized thus far and the Wizards seem to think Keefe was not maximizing the talent on the roster.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but it's time for the team to move forward with a new voice," Wizards president Michael Winger said in a statement. "Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff."

Following a 4-3 start, the Wizards lost eight straight games, with six of them coming by a double-digit margin. A three-game winning streak followed that skid, but back-to-back blowout home losses this week ultimately sealed Keefe's fate. Overall, the Wizards have lost 10 of their last 13.

Why asking Trae Young to score less is a band-aid, not a fix for the Wizards' self-inflicted problem Sam Quinn

Keefe took over as the Wizards' interim coach during the 2023-24 season after the team fired Wes Unseld Jr. and Keefe was offered the full-time job that offseason. In his four years as the Wizards coach, Keefe compiled a 50-173 record. Keefe's .224 winning percentage is the second-worst in NBA history among head coaches with at least 100 games coached, according to CBS Sports Research.

While there is some important context that the Wizards seemed intent on losing in his first two full seasons, this year was his chance to show what he could do. A 7-13 record was not enough for Washington to keep him, and now Caporn will try to figure out how to put together the puzzle that is this roster.

"Adam's blend of coaching experience, institutional knowledge and history in player development make him the right person to take over as interim head coach," Winger said. "Adam has the full support of our organization, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team for the remainder of the season."

Davis has been extremely productive this season, but Young has struggled mightily scoring the ball (17.1 points on 36.8% shooting). Given that Young is the veteran the Wizards gave a massive (and, in the minds of many, ill-advised) contract to this summer, that likely has fueled frustrations within the organization.

As for Dybantsa, he's producing solid stats -- 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game -- but it hasn't been on strong efficiency and there have been questions about his utilization and whether the team is putting him in the right spots to maximize his skill set.

Perhaps more than anything, optimizing Dybantsa is Caporn's most important task going forward. He's the centerpiece of the franchise, and the focus should be on building a system that maximizes his capabilities -- while also finding ways to win. The coaching change is further proof of Washington's internal mandate to start taking strides as a team this season rather than suffer through another year in the league's basement.