The controversial blockbuster trade that sent Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason was completed at the request of Luka Dončić, who revealed in an interview with ESPN that he personally asked the team acquire Kessler during a meeting with president and general manager Rob Pelinka.

"I told them after the season I wanted Walker," Dončić said.

"I think he's a really good player," Dončić continued. "Obviously, last season he didn't play. He played like five games. Obviously, [Utah] kept him out, but just playing against him in the previous years, it was hard to score. He was protecting the rim, he was dominating the paint. So just after the season, I went to them and said, 'I want Walker.'"

The Lakers paid a massive price to acquire Kessler:

Unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033

Unprotected first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030

In addition to the picks, the Lakers gave Kessler a four-year, $130 million deal. At the time, the move was regarded as a big overpay -- CBS Sports' Sam Quinn graded it a C+ in the moment -- especially considering that Kessler played just five games last season due to a torn labrum, and had not played more than 64 games since his rookie season.

Walker Kessler trade grades: Lakers get C+ in massive, albeit necessary, overpay; Jazz play it perfectly Sam Quinn

However, the general consensus was that it would indeed make the Lakers better, not least of all because it would make Dončić happy -- a fact Dončić confirmed to ESPN.

"When we talked, they told me it's not going to be easy," Dončić said. "I knew that. But when I heard we're going to get him, I was very happy and excited for the season."

Few expected that Kessler's arrival would make the Lakers this good, however. And while there's still a very real world where giving up so much draft capital comes back to bite them, the Lakers have no regrets about the deal while they're sitting in first place in the Western Conference at 15-3.

Kessler controlling the paint

Kessler has been fantastic in his first month with the Lakers. He's averaging 14 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks while shooting 66.9% from the field, including 72.6% in the restricted area. He's ninth in rebounding, third in blocks, and is one of two players (along with Victor Wembanyama) averaging at least one steal and two blocks.

Walker Kessler LAL • C • #14 PPG 14 RPG 10.8 BPG 2.12 View Profile

Again, it's still early, but the Lakers have a plus-12.2 net rating in 530 minutes with Kessler on the floor and a minus-0.7 net rating in 339 minutes without him. Kessler has allowed the Lakers to play a more aggressive defensive style because they know they have him waiting at the rim.

As a result, the Lakers are first in opponent turnover rate (18.5%) and allow the seventh-fewest attempts per game in the restricted area (21.7). Just look at the difference in opponents' rim success with and without Kessler:

(Rim frequency = percentage of field goal attempts at the rim)

Kessler Status Opp. Rim Frequency Opp. Rim FG% ON 23.7% 66.1% OFF 26.7% 74.5%

For all of the questions about the Lakers' defense with a Dončić and Austin Reaves backcourt, the team is 11th in defensive rating (112.4), which is more than good enough to support their dominant offensive attack, led by Dončić's 36.6 points per game.