The New York Knicks may have cut off contract extension talks with Karl-Anthony Towns before the season, but Towns is doing plenty of negotiating on his own behalf with his play. Towns has been extraordinary for a Knicks team that still hasn't found its top form after winning the title, but is trending that way with five straight wins to get to 11-6.

Towns leads the league with 13.9 rebounds per game. It's not just his size; he is a technician on the glass with the way he gets into the body of his man to stop his forward momentum and then almost springs himself back toward the ball for a two-birds-with-one-stone maneuver.

Meanwhile, Towns is averaging 21.8 of just about the most efficient points possible for a shooting big man at 54% overall and 41.5% on five 3s a game. His 15 straight double-doubles to start the season are a Knicks record. It's unlikely that he'll reach Bill Walton's all-time mark of 34 straight double-doubles to start the 1976-77 season, but with the way he's playing, you can't rule anything out.

Towns now has 20 straight regular-season doubles dating back to last year, four times more than the next highest active streak (Victor Wembanyama currently has five straight). Towns gets to his 3s in every way. He pops. Stretches. His step-back is about the only thing not going for him at present, but it's a nasty weapon with how dangerous he is as a driver.

It's tempting to think Towns should be firing off even more 3s, but he is so dialed in on his attack times and zones that it's best to just let him continue playing on balance. When Jalen Brunson is in, he steps back. When Brunson is out, he ramps up the scoring. He's become the best high-hub passer this side of Nikola Jokić; no dime is too ambitious for him, as he is into full anticipatory quarterbacking rather than waiting for things to show open, which marks the highest level of facilitation.

Get it to Towns at the top and cut, and you've got a good chance for a bucket:

Watch here as the Knicks flank Towns with a pair of two-man screening actions on each side. The first one, on his right, doesn't yield anything. But like a quarterback, he keeps going through his progressions until a second source produces fruit.

These cuts are open for the Knicks because Towns, first, has pulled the big man away from the basket, and even more when Brunson is on the court and the defense has to be so concerned with the two-man handoffs that the lid is completely lifted.

From there, Towns is a triple threat, weaponized as both a passer (four assists a game and almost six more potential assists), screener (55 screen assists), and of course as a driver when he sees the open lane.

Notice how Towns doesn't just put the ball on the floor right away. He is so tuned into the off-ball movement. I know I keep using the quarterback analogy, but it's really what it is. He has the mobility to tuck the ball and run himself, but his first priority is more often to wait for his receivers to open up. His feel for when, where and how to attack has become surgical.

The Knicks don't want to cross the second apron. Nobody does. They have to pay or lose Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Maybe they all accept a little haircut to keep the band together. But if it comes down to it, Towns has proven himself to be completely irreplaceable. There is no other center who can provide what he does, particularly in the context of his team. Towns has mastered the star/sidekick toggle alongside Brunson.

The Knicks might have shut off negotiations, but Towns effectively stayed at the table. Now it's his game doing all the talking. And it's saying only one thing.

Now, on to this week's Power Rankings.