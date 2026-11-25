The New York Knicks may have cut off contract extension talks with Karl-Anthony Towns before the season, but Towns is doing plenty of negotiating on his own behalf with his play. Towns has been extraordinary for a Knicks team that still hasn't found its top form after winning the title, but is trending that way with five straight wins to get to 11-6.
Towns leads the league with 13.9 rebounds per game. It's not just his size; he is a technician on the glass with the way he gets into the body of his man to stop his forward momentum and then almost springs himself back toward the ball for a two-birds-with-one-stone maneuver.
Meanwhile, Towns is averaging 21.8 of just about the most efficient points possible for a shooting big man at 54% overall and 41.5% on five 3s a game. His 15 straight double-doubles to start the season are a Knicks record. It's unlikely that he'll reach Bill Walton's all-time mark of 34 straight double-doubles to start the 1976-77 season, but with the way he's playing, you can't rule anything out.
Towns now has 20 straight regular-season doubles dating back to last year, four times more than the next highest active streak (Victor Wembanyama currently has five straight). Towns gets to his 3s in every way. He pops. Stretches. His step-back is about the only thing not going for him at present, but it's a nasty weapon with how dangerous he is as a driver.
It's tempting to think Towns should be firing off even more 3s, but he is so dialed in on his attack times and zones that it's best to just let him continue playing on balance. When Jalen Brunson is in, he steps back. When Brunson is out, he ramps up the scoring. He's become the best high-hub passer this side of Nikola Jokić; no dime is too ambitious for him, as he is into full anticipatory quarterbacking rather than waiting for things to show open, which marks the highest level of facilitation.
Get it to Towns at the top and cut, and you've got a good chance for a bucket:
KAT continues to hoop, good cut from Landry pic.twitter.com/5FG2CAKkGg— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 18, 2026
KAT with the beautiful assist to Josh Hart for an easy 2.— Mauro (@muhfuknfunnyguy) November 20, 2026
Can you imagine how fun playing basketball with KAT must be? pic.twitter.com/5L9QwYR2N8
Watch here as the Knicks flank Towns with a pair of two-man screening actions on each side. The first one, on his right, doesn't yield anything. But like a quarterback, he keeps going through his progressions until a second source produces fruit.
On a retrouvé le dilemme mortelle des Playoffs 2026 sur les actions autour de KAT le playmaker :— 🃏 Penny Bergkamp 🃏 (@bergkamp_penny) November 18, 2026
Balle plein centre et deux jeux à deux de chaque côté.
Ne switchez pas, et c'est un cut ouvert pour OG pic.twitter.com/TmIIB0yNfk
These cuts are open for the Knicks because Towns, first, has pulled the big man away from the basket, and even more when Brunson is on the court and the defense has to be so concerned with the two-man handoffs that the lid is completely lifted.
From there, Towns is a triple threat, weaponized as both a passer (four assists a game and almost six more potential assists), screener (55 screen assists), and of course as a driver when he sees the open lane.
BIG KAT IS SO BACK— Eaton (@EaTonN01) November 20, 2026
On lui donne le ballon dans l'elbow 👉Rip screen de Brunson pour Bridges qui ne donne rien 👉Fake DHO de KAT ce qui surprend Gobert et donc peut aller jusqu'au panier et finir !
Et comme Rudy était placé sur KAT = aucune protection de cercle derrière. pic.twitter.com/zFb4YHSaWO
Notice how Towns doesn't just put the ball on the floor right away. He is so tuned into the off-ball movement. I know I keep using the quarterback analogy, but it's really what it is. He has the mobility to tuck the ball and run himself, but his first priority is more often to wait for his receivers to open up. His feel for when, where and how to attack has become surgical.
The Knicks don't want to cross the second apron. Nobody does. They have to pay or lose Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Maybe they all accept a little haircut to keep the band together. But if it comes down to it, Towns has proven himself to be completely irreplaceable. There is no other center who can provide what he does, particularly in the context of his team. Towns has mastered the star/sidekick toggle alongside Brunson.
The Knicks might have shut off negotiations, but Towns effectively stayed at the table. Now it's his game doing all the talking. And it's saying only one thing.
PAY THAT MAN HIS MONEY!!!! pic.twitter.com/QN0AIv9TsX— HULK SIZZLE (@untouchablejay4) September 18, 2022
Now, on to this week's Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Spurs
|Victor Wembanyama notched his second 50-point game of the season against New Orleans and the Spurs decline by more than 40 points per 100 possessions when he leaves the floor. San Antonio has won 15 of 16 since its 0-2 start.
|1
|15-3
|2
Lakers
|A loss to Utah on a back-to-back did little to squelch L.A.'s torrid start. They've won 11 of 12 and have a heavyweight tilt with the Spurs slated for Friday.
|1
|15-3
|3
Timberwolves
|Defense continues to carry the day for a Minnesota team that has gone 10-4 since Anthony Edwards went down. Jaden McDaniels is going to be tough to keep off the All-Star team.
|--
|13-5
|4
Knicks
|Mikal Bridges hit a buzzer-beater to down the Blazers on Saturday as the Knicks have won five straight and nine of their last 11. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to play incredibly, with 15 straight double-doubles to start his year.
|6
|11-6
|5
76ers
|Philly remains undefeated in clutch games (12-0) and boasts the East's best record at 14-4. But they are 0-1 against the Western Conference after a loss to Portland.
|--
|14-4
|6
Heat
|Miami has won seven straight and just swept a five-game homestand with an average of 131.6 points per game, the highest-scoring five-game stretch in franchise history. Entering the season, Miami figured to be a terror transition team and a shaky half-court one, but as it's played out so far, they are the best half-court offense in the league and the least-efficient transition team. Go figure.
|2
|10-6
|7
Trail Blazers
|Portland is for real. No. 7 defense. No. 8 offense. A rising star in Donovan Clingan. Only the Celtics make more 3s per game. The Blazers got stunned by a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beater on Saturday, but turned right back around to hand Philly a thorough defeat on Monday.
|2
|11-6
|8
Hawks
|Don't look now, but the Hawks have won four straight and eight of their last 10. Dyson Daniels might be the best non-center defender in the league. Aaron Wiggins has a Sixth Man of the Year case. Kingston Flemings can flat-out get to the rim and finish. Big one against Boston on Friday.
|7
|11-6
|9
Rockets
|Houston remains the best offense in the league. Jabari Smith Jr. is having one of the best seasons you hear nothing about. He has turned into a total winning player who fills all the right cracks on both ends. Fun one against Philly coming up on Saturday.
|2
|13-5
|10
Pistons
|Detroit has lost two of three and split its last six. There was an outsized win in there -- ending San Antonio's 12-game win streak -- but Atlanta killed them on the glass (big problem all year without Jalen Duren) and held Cade Cunningham to five points (alternative creation is also still a big problem).
|4
|11-6
|11
Celtics
|Boston flipped its recent shooting woes with 23 3s at a 43% clip in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday to end a four-game skid.
|7
|12-6
|12
Nuggets
|Settle down on the Nikola Jokić panic. The three-time MVP averaged 27/12/9 on 60/39 shooting splits over the seven games leading into Tuesday's tilt with Dallas. That one did go as well; Denver lost by 19 and Jokić was held to 18 and 5. Their point differential gives them little margin for error and the starters are getting taxed pretty hard. Jamal Murray continues to play All-NBA ball.
|1
|10-6
|13
Grizzlies
|The Cam Boozer injury is a gut punch, but Memphis has built itself some cushioning with a 13-5 start. Cam Spencer is the new Ty Jerome.
|1
|13-5
|14
Thunder
|The Oklahoma City boat is taking on more and more water than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can bail out. The Thunder have lost six of eight.
|3
|10-8
|15
Suns
|The Suns have won six of seven. The schedule has been super soft and their point differential remains in the red.
|2
|9-7
|16
Cavaliers
|Kenny Atkinson said James Harden is a top-10 player of all time after he put 51 on the Pacers last Friday. That isn't even close to true. Perhaps karma was to blame for the Cavs' loss to the Bulls three days later. This is a .500 team with a bottom-10 defense.
|2
|9-9
|17
Mavericks
|Nice win over Denver on Tuesday. The Mavericks are 11-7 and on a four-game win streak, their third run of at least three straight wins this year.
|1
|11-7
|18
Magic
|Orlando's defense ranking near the bottom 10 in the league looks bad, but teams are on fire from 3 against them. They can't win at home (one win so far). Franz Wagner is doing it all, even if the dream of him becoming a 3-point threat feels further away than ever.
|2
|7-10
|19
Wizards
|The Wizards tried to rally against the Celtics on Tuesday but came up short to snap a three-game win streak. Trae Young has been asked to stop looking to score and focus on passing. Washington is looking for any way possible to extract some value out of that disastrous $212 million contract they handed out to Young.
|4
|7-12
|20
Raptors
|We still don't have any idea what the Raptors are. Kawhi Leonard has only played in two games and now RJ Barrett is out for at least a couple of weeks. Toronto has lost seven of eight and only Indiana and Charlotte make a lower percentage of their 3s.
|1
|6-11
|21
Warriors
|The Warriors ended their five-game losing streak since the Stephen Curry injury, but it certainly wasn't because of the offense. They beat the Celtics with 88 points and have an abysmal 96.2 rating during this stretch.
|1
|9-8
|22
Pelicans
|New Orleans has lost 10 of 11, and the one win was over the Curry-less Warriors, which almost doesn't count. Is anyone going to take Dejounte Murray?
|--
|5-14
|23
Hornets
|You could throw a blind dart at NBA.com and hit an offensive stat in which the Hornets, losers of 11 of their last 12, rank dead last.
|2
|4-12
|24
Pacers
|Indiana snapped a four-game skid with a win over Oklahoma City, but at 6-12, the Pacers just can't create consistent offense without Tyrese Haliburton.
|--
|6-12
|25
Clippers
|Four straight losses. Bottom five offense and defense.
|--
|4-12
|26
Jazz
|If Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George are the new Steph Curry and Monta Ellis, which is to say they may eventually need to be broken up, which one is Steph and which one is Monta? Utah is 3-16 and only the Hornets have a worse offense.
|1
|3-16
|27
Bulls
|Josh Giddey might have legitimately made the best pass in NBA history in an overtime loss to the Nuggets. The Bulls bounced back with a win over Cleveland. Still a bottom-barrel offense and defense.
|2
|5-12
|28
Kings
|The win over Boston said more about the Celtics' shooting slump than it did about a Kings team that is now 2-15. They're not as terrible as that record indicates on some nights. They can actually look pretty good offensively when things are clicking.
|--
|2-15
|29
Bucks
|Milwaukee ended a 13-game losing streak with a win over Toronto. The Bucks are yet to win a game on the road.
|1
|2-16
|30
Nets
|How in the world do you lose to the Bulls by 30?
|4
|3-13