Victor Wembanyama is hard to put into words. Stephen Curry is the only player I can remember thinking of the same way in the post-Michael Jordan era. Nobody else. With Steph and Wemby, you can't fully describe what you've seen. You try, but in the end you just have to see them to understand. It's totally different than anything you've ever witnessed on a basketball court.

So here we go again, trying to write about the indescribable Wembanyama, who put 50 points, 19 boards, five blocks and four steals on the Pelicans on Saturday. It feels like we're qualifying one of his "first in history" stat lines about once a week, and indeed, Wembanyama is the first player since blocks and steals became an official stat in 1973 to record those single-game numbers.

Just take a look at this guy making the greatest basketball players in the world look like children.

Before the halftime buzzer had even sounded, Wembanyama had already tallied 32 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. That would be a career game for a lot of NBA players. He had played 18 minutes. You can only laugh at this point.

What was even funnier, however, was Wembanyama's comment after the game, when he took a clear stab at, well, whoever he considers his "peers" to be by calling them out for, shall we say, unethical statistical pursuits.

"It is very special," Wembanyama said of reaching the 50-point mark for the second time this season and third time in his career. "But unlike many of my peers, I'm not good at stat-padding. So I haven't reached it as many times as I should have."

So here's what's interesting about this little dig: Wembanyama was definitely guilty of stat-padding his way to 50 in this game. With just more than eight minutes remaining and the Spurs up by 24, Wembanyama could've stayed on the bench after the timeout. The Spurs have made a concerted effort to limit his minutes whenever possible this year. Even in the golden age of comebacks, this game was over.

But Wemby stayed in and proceeded to take five straight shots on the next five possessions. He was hunting the 50. No question about it. He even admitted as much.

"The greats of the game, they don't care [about stat-padding]," Wemby said, via The Athletic. "I don't think Wilt [Chamberlain] thought about that when he had 98 points. ... That stepback 3, going right, that I took, it doesn't correlate with this. It didn't fit to the definition [of ethical basketball], for example. So I did try [to stat-pad] at the end."

Good on Wemby for acknowledging his own hypocrisy, but it raises the question: if you just did the very thing you are railing against, why take the jab in the first place? Every player who has been within range of 50 points has gone for it as long as it's not a competitive game in which quality shots still matter. It's not that big a deal.

But Wemby has done this before. In December of 2025, after the Spurs had just defeated the Thunder, he said, "I'm just glad to be part of something that's growing to be so beautiful — pure and ethical basketball."

This was a definite jab at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foul-baiting. Wemby, meanwhile, has turned into one of the more theatrical floppers in the league. In almost every way, Wembanyama is different than any other basketball player in the world. But when it comes to this ethical, non-stat-padding basketball soapbox he has climbed upon on numerous occasions, the truth is he's just like everyone else. So enough with the jabs.