It's easy to forget because of what Stephen Curry has turned the Golden State Warriors into over the last decade and change, but this is an organization with some pathetic history in its books. So it's really saying something to start registering all-time marks of franchise ineptitude, which is precisely what the Warriors have done over the last week.

After battling admirably in a respectable loss to the Houston Rockets on the night Curry went down with an oblique injury in the first quarter, the Warriors have lost their last four games by 20-plus points for just the second time in franchise history. The only other time this has happened to a Warriors team was in February of 1998, a few months after Latrell Sprewell choked P.J. Carlesimo. The total margin of that four-game losing streak was 104 points.

This current one is even worse. These Warriors have lost their last four by 109 points, and what makes it even more jarring is comparing them to the team that had won eight straight prior to Curry's injury. That 1997-98 team was trash all year, starting 1-14 and finishing with just 19 wins without ever winning more than three straight games.

These Warriors, on the other hand, were starting to look like a legitimate playoff-caliber team. A cynic would say that run of victories came against a softer schedule than what they have faced of late, but that qualification doesn't hold much, if any, water. That eight-game run included wins over the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and an Orlando Magic team that has immediately gone on to win five of its last six.

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Perhaps the Warriors would have lost to the 13-3 San Antonio Spurs even with Curry. Hell, maybe they would've lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies, too. That feels unlikely, but who knows? Even with Curry, the Warriors aren't good enough to start checking off scheduled wins. But that's not the point.

The point is how utterly incapable they have looked in losing these games. Not only have they lost each of these last four by at least 20 points, but they've also been held under 100 points in all of them. That's a combination of incompetence that stretches beyond a franchise mark. That hasn't happened to a single other team this century.

Is Curry's absence his strongest MVP case?

Before we try to answer that, let's just agree upfront that Curry has little to no chance of actually winning what would be his third MVP. The Warriors almost certainly won't have a good enough record to put him in real contention. His across-the-board counting stats, even if he were to maintain his torrid early pace, are not going to match those of Luka Dončić or Victor Wembanyama.

The only real chance would be if both of those guys, and likely a bunch of others, failed to meet the 65-game threshold, but the chances of Curry, who has already missed six games and isn't expected to be re-evaluated until around Thanksgiving, making it to 65 games himself already feel next to impossible. He may be past the maximum 17 games-missed mark before he even returns from this injury.

Which is to say, what we're asking here is whether Curry, at 38 years old and in his 18th season, is still the most valuable player in the league (has he always been?), not whether he'll actually win the award, and the answer to that question, at least in its simplest form, could very well lie in his absence. Just look at this team without him.

Tale of two teams ORTG NRTG EFG% TS% Eight-game win streak with Curry 122.2 (1st) +16.4 (1st) 60.1 (1st) 64.0 (1st) Four-game losing streak without Curry 95.1 (30th) -27.4 (30th) 43.4 (30th) 48.1 (30th)

Admittedly, there's some cherry-picking in those numbers. Curry actually didn't play in one of the wins during that eight-game streak, and the Warriors still beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 with a 122.8 offensive rating behind 37 points from rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

We're also leaving out the aforementioned game against the Rockets on Nov. 11 in which Curry only played six minutes and the Warriors looked fine, or even good, in testing one of the best teams in the league to its limit. It also must be noted that Golden State lost its first three games of the season and looked every bit like the team many of us predicted would stink, all of which Curry played in.

Still, the general rule applies. The Warriors go as Curry goes. That was true even in the golden years when the on/off splits, even with the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson still out there, always pointed to Curry as the clear MVP.

"If I didn't have Steph, I would've been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years [with the Warriors] and then gone and coached somewhere else," Steve Kerr has said, openly admitting that Curry, and Curry alone, has been the difference between a journeyman coaching career and a Hall-of-Fame one.

He's not lying. Have a look at the numbers.

2014-present Overall Record Win Percentage Kerr with Curry 528-218 70.6% Kerr without Curry 88-142 38.3%

Even if you want to remove the 2019-20 season from the equation, when Durant had defected, Thompson missed the whole year and Curry only played in five games, Kerr is still a below-.500 coach at 74-96 without Curry in the lineup. This is a coach who has had all kinds of great players at his disposal over the years, and still it was always Curry in control of his and the organization's ultimate fate.

This is still the case for the Warriors, who continue to fall off a cliff without Curry. When he's been on the floor this year, they have registered a 59.6 eFG%, which would rank first in the league. When he's off, they fall to 49.1%, which would rank last.

Even the defensive decline we see in Curry's on/off splits can largely be tied back to his offense. Without him, the Warriors are unable to create the same shots and, when their new brand of shots miss far more often, they end up defending in transition on almost 3% more possessions. That's a big deal. It's meant almost five more points per game surrendered to fast breaks over this stretch.

The Warriors have produced an average offensive rating of 103.8 in games Curry hasn't played this year, which would rank as the second-worst mark in the league. All told, they are 26.3 points per 100 possessions better in Curry's minutes this season, per Cleaning The Glass. By comparison, the Lakers drop by 25.5 points per 100 when Dončić sits. Wembanyama is in his own galaxy with this stat, representing a 37.8-point decline in San Antonio when he's off the floor.

It's fair to say Wembanyama means as much to San Antonio's defense, where most of that decline happens, as Curry does to Golden State's offense, and certainly the Lakers falling off by as much as they do offensively, even with Austin Reaves as a legit secondary star, tells you everything you need to know about his impact. All of these guys are MVP players.

But only one, by subjective definition, can be the most valuable, and the simple truth is the Lakers and Spurs are outfitted with far more functional rosters independent of their respective superstars. In Golden State, there is just nowhere else to turn. Nobody to generate any kind of consistent offensive leverage. No gravity. No shot creation.

After the Warriors took that 38-point beating against the Spurs without Curry, the rookie Lendeborg, who had, in total unfairness, been saddled with filling Curry's go-to-scorer shoes, said "it felt helpless out there," and that is exactly what it has looked like since the Curry variable was removed from Golden State's equation.

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To be fair, the absence of a player is an imperfect lens through which to view value for a bunch of contextual reasons, not the least of which is how a team like Golden State is designed to play -- a specific, Curry-centric ecosystem not particularly amenable to abrupt adjustments. These players are not as bad as they have looked without Curry over these last four games.

But by the same token, they aren't close to as good as they looked with Curry, either. I always laugh when my dad calls me saying things like, "This Pat Spencer guy can play!" Everyone looks like they can play next to Curry. And then he goes away and suddenly you're wondering how the hell this guy made the Washington Generals look like one of the best teams in the league. Is he some kind of miracle worker?

In a basketball sense, that's not far off. Curry's individual production is already virtually unmatched, but it's his exponential powers, his ability to compound the returns of those around him, that set him apart. It's early, yes. Perhaps the Warriors will figure things out the longer Curry is away. Probably not. But maybe they at least can return to competitive functionality. Until then, however, it's pretty hard to not think Curry is the most valuable player in the league when you watch the Warriors play without him.