The NBA is barreling toward expansion, and the addition of two new teams would have enormous basketball implications for the remaining 30. Perhaps the biggest is geographic. Both Seattle and Las Vegas are located firmly in the western half of the United States. Should those cities eventually be granted teams, they would play in the Western Conference, leaving the league with unbalanced conferences. Therefore, someone in the West would have to move to the East in order to balance the conferences at 16 teams apiece.

Several teams are eager to do so, according to The Athletic. While the New Orleans Pelicans are not out of the running, the likeliest teams to move in realignment, for now, are reportedly the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Getting out of the West would be appealing on several levels. Of course, there are obvious basketball reasons for preferring the East. Putting aside the decades of Western Conference superiority that hold little weight in the long run, the two teams best positioned to succeed over the next decade or so are the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. As the New York Knicks learned last June, the easiest path to a championship is avoiding Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander until they've already spent seven games battling each other.

But this isn't just a basketball conversation. The NBA, like most major American professional sports leagues, tilts east. There are simply more major cities in the Eastern half of the country than the Western half. Of the league's 30 existing teams, 17 play east of the Mississippi River: the 15 already in the Eastern Conference, along with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

Travel is simply easier playing in the East. One projection of how many total miles each NBA team will travel this season has only the Miami Heat in the top half of the league, with the other 14 slots belonging to Western Conference teams. That projection has the Heat crossing 24 time zones, while every Western Conference team crosses at least 36.

So Minnesota, Memphis and New Orleans are all incentivized to move, and with the Grizzlies and Timberwolves seemingly favored, let's evaluate the cases for each.

The case for the Grizzlies

The fundamental case for the Grizzlies is geographic. Memphis is further East than Minneapolis. As The Athletic points out, it is closer to more Eastern Conference teams as well, as it is within 600 miles of five East teams (Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks). This not only makes travel easier for the Grizzlies, but for those teams as well.

While the Timberwolves are considered the better team right now, Memphis is probably the team better positioned to be competitive in the long run. Minnesota's best players -- Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu -- are all in their mid-20s earning market-rate salaries, and Rudy Gobert is much older at 34. Plus, the Timberwolves are essentially devoid of first-round draft capital.

The Grizzlies have a significant draft surplus, and their best players -- Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey -- are still on their rookie deals. If the idea is balancing the two conferences competitively, even if the Timberwolves have a higher immediate upside, the Grizzlies are probably the team we should expect to contend longer.

And then there's the matter of maintaining established rivalries. While neither the Grizzlies nor the Timberwolves are franchises steeped in historical success, Minnesota's last few years have established the Timberwolves as genuine postseason rivals to several important Western Conference teams. They've faced Nikola Jokiċ and the Denver Nuggets in multiple recent playoff series. They've faced Luka Dončić in multiple recent playoff series, even if they've come against different teams. Their series against the Spurs last spring included a Wembanyama ejection.

The NBA may prefer to maximize the number of games Edwards plays against these high-profile opponents because there are existing narratives surrounding those matchups. In that case, keeping the Timberwolves in the West makes sense while allowing the Grizzlies to shift to the East.

The case for the Timberwolves

Minnesota's geographic case is a bit more nuanced. While Memphis is closer to more teams, Minnesota is closer to a few geographically convenient ones. If we assume for the moment that the new, 16-team conferences are going to come with four divisions featuring four teams each, Minnesota's proximity to Milwaukee, Chicago and Indiana makes for an easy four-team pod.

The rest of the conference becomes remarkably easy to group from there. We have three more roughly Midwestern teams (Cleveland, Toronto and Detroit), five in the Northeast (New York, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington) and four in the Southeast (Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Atlanta). Just move one of those Northeastern teams to the Midwestern group -- presumably Washington, as it doesn't play in the existing Atlantic Division -- and you're set. If the NBA wants to make divisions a more prominent part of scheduling moving forward, Minnesota makes doing so much easier.

There's also the idea of giving Edwards, one of the league's more personable stars, an easier path to the NBA Finals by getting him away from Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander. The NBA is, ultimately, a star business, and if stacking the deck in Edwards' favor helps build him up as one of the faces of the league, there is obvious appeal in doing so.

The case for getting rid of conferences altogether

By all accounts, we are far closer to resolution on a Las Vegas team than to the return of the Sonics in Seattle. Bidding has seemingly been more robust in Las Vegas, and an announcement is expected in the near future. If an announcement on Vegas comes before one in Seattle, there will be a brief period in which the NBA has an odd number of planned franchises.

That does not mean that it will ever actually play a season with only 31 teams. Seattle, as commissioner Adam Silver has described, is much more of a turnkey operation than Las Vegas because of its arena situation and preexisting basketball history. In theory, a Seattle team could be announced much later than a Las Vegas team and still begin play in the same season. For now, the reported target for expansion teams to tip off is the 2028-29 season. However, if Seattle's bidding process takes too long for the two to begin play at the same time, or worse, if no Seattle group manages to put forth an acceptable bid in the near future, the possibility of one or even multiple seasons with 31 teams rather than the expected 32 probably does exist.

The NBA -- and every other major American professional sports league -- has had unbalanced conferences in the past. None do now. It creates scheduling headaches, and it's just blatantly unfair. Forcing some teams to overcome 15 opponents to reach the Finals while others only have to top 14 makes playing in the smaller conference too much of an advantage, and since the conference presently believed to be the superior one (the West) would be getting the Las Vegas team, competitive balance would go from a problem to an outright crisis.

Fans have been calling for the abolition of conferences for decades now. Getting it to actually pass a vote would be harder. Realignment is voted on by the board of governors, so abolishing the conferences theoretically would be as well. Eastern Conference owners love having an easier path to the playoffs and the gate revenue those postseason games generate. This is where the idea of a season or two with just 31 teams in the league carries some appeal. It could give the NBA an opportunity to test the abolition of conferences provisionally with the idea that conferences would return when the league reaches 32 unless a new vote determines otherwise.

The appeal of removing conferences altogether stems from the inherent fairness of a playoff system determined solely by record. There have been concerns about how removing the geographic component of playoff scheduling would affect travel, but there are potential solutions there. Returning to the "2-3-2" home-court format would minimize travel, or higher seeds could be allowed to select opponents in the early rounds to decide for themselves how they'd like to prioritize travel. The odds are obviously against the removal of conferences altogether, but expansion offers a potential opportunity to test it without committing to it long-term, and that's an opportunity the NBA would be foolish not to at least explore.