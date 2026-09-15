NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media Tuesday following the league's board of governors meetings in New York City, and addressed, among other topics, the recent punishment handed down to the Los Angeles Clippers, looming league expansion and the Portland Trail Blazers' future.

Here are some of his most notable comments:

Punishment for Clippers is 'final'

Earlier this month, the NBA released its findings from a year-long investigation into the Clippers and allegations of salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard. The investigation found "a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization, a prior offender of the salary cap circumvention rules," the league said.

As a result, the Clippers must forfeit five first-round picks and were fined $30 million. Additionally, owner Steve Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker were both suspended without pay for a year. Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, was suspended six months without pay and Leonard, whose trade to the Toronto Raptors was reportedly agreed to again on Monday night, was ordered to pay the league $700,000.

"I don't think in any way we've done permanent damage to this franchise, but there's no question this is a setback for the team," Silver said. "But as I said, the ultimate goal in terms of these types of sanctions is to ensure that other teams don't engage in this type of behavior in the future, so there has to be something beyond suspensions and financial consequences."

Clippers, Steve Ballmer back down and accept NBA penalties -- does that mean they'll get any picks back? Sam Quinn

Initially, the Clippers said they "vehemently" rejected the league's findings and characterized the investigation as "heavily biased." The organization also said it would "vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available."

However, on Sunday, Ballmer backed down and apologized "for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner." The change in tone led some to wonder if the Clippers were angling to eventually get some of their first-round picks back, as the Minnesota Timberwolves did in the Joe Smith saga in 2000. Silver rejected any such notion on Tuesday.

"The discipline is final," Silver said. "I don't think it would be appropriate to take you through the back and forth with the Players Association. I did meet directly with Kawhi recently and I think we all agree it's time to move forward here. I think we reached a fair outcome for everyone."

Trail Blazers leaving Portland would be a 'failure'

In March, the NBA officially approved the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers to Dallas businessman Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, for $4.25 billion. The early part of Dundon's tenure in Portland has been filled with controversy.

Dundon, branded "El Cheapo" by influential podcaster Bill Simmons, has ruthlessly cut costs in every department. Most notably, interim coach Tiago Splitter, who had guided the team to the playoffs after Chauncey Billups' arrest one game into last season, parted ways with the team after reportedly being low-balled. The Blazers eventually hired Micah Nori on a one-year contract -- unheard of for an NBA head coach.

Dundon's actions, combined with issues regarding the team's arena, have led to speculation over the summer about the team's future in Portland. Silver made it clear Tuesday that he does not want the Trail Blazers, who have been in Portland since 1970, to move. However, he did stress the importance of upgrades to the Moda Center.

"I would see it as a failure if we did not keep the team in Portland," Silver said. "I've spent a lot of time in that community over the years. They've shown amazing support for the Trail Blazers. They're some of our best fans around the league. At the same time, and I speak for our WNBA team in the market as well, we need a state-of-the-art arena. I think by any objective measure, the current building there is in the bottom measure of any arena in the league."

Silver said he spent a "significant amount of time" during this week's meetings with Dundon.

"It's my hope that we can lower the temperature, honestly, a bit in these negotiations," Silver said. "I'm offering myself and the league office to assist all parties there. We've had a great track record in Portland and there's no doubt in my mind it would be a failure if we weren't able to accomplish a result that makes Portland basketball -- NBA and WNBA -- viable for the long-term."

Silver defends 'NFL-like' second apron

The most recent collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the NBA Players Association introduced the second apron, a new threshold above the luxury tax. Teams that cross the second apron are subject to restrictions and penalties that make their rosters significantly more expensive and curtail team-building options.

Earlier this year, NBPA executive director David Kelly said that the second apron should be "softened" or removed entirely.

"We are not fans of the second apron," Kelly said. "We did not propose the second apron. We should have done a better job of fighting back against the second apron. In the future, we will have a much more unified union, and we will do a better job of fighting back. ... We're seeing [the apron system] decimate teams and force decisions to be made that are not basketball decisions."

On Tuesday, Silver was asked about the league's sensitivity to the recent uptick in complaints about the second apron and how it affects teams' decisions. Silver's response made it clear that the NBA is pleased with the second apron and its effect on league parity.

"The point was to design a system, I'm not embarrassed to say more NFL-like, where every team was put in a position, where regardless of market size, they could compete for championships," Silver said. "Eight different champions over the last eight years. That isn't necessarily a sign of success. I'm fine if teams repeat, but I think over successive collective bargaining agreements and revenue sharing systems and other changes we've made, we've gotten closer to building the kind of parity of opportunity we want."

In other words, don't expect any changes prior to the CBA's expiration in 2030.

Why Seattle could have edge over Las Vegas in NBA expansion

The NBA's Board of Governors approved exploring expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle in March, but no final decision has been made yet. Silver said he expects one by the end of the year. While the league could add up to two teams, his comments on the respective arena situations in those cities suggested that Seattle has an edge and could get a team before Las Vegas.

"There was not as much discussion around Seattle as there was around Las Vegas because with Las Vegas, it's not even clear what the site will be, let alone the arena yet. Therefore, it's a much longer timeline before we can throw the ball up for NBA basketball," Silver said. "In Seattle, we have had operational groups out to Climate Pledge [Arena]. You clearly have a state-of-the-art arena there. It may require some modifications for NBA basketball, but if we were opening, you know, in five weeks, we could be ready in Seattle. So, because we can only take on so much at once, more of the discussion was around Las Vegas."

Silver said there are "several active groups" interested in owning an expansion franchise in Las Vegas, but there is work to be done for that to come to fruition. Renovating T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, is among the options, Silver said.

"I think that there is real excitement around either, you know, a renovated T-Mobile Arena," Silver said. "I think everyone acknowledges if a team were to stay there, it still needs some significant improvements. But at the same time, there are groups who have presented plans to build what I would call, you know, a modern entertainment palace in Las Vegas. And it's a unique market where you could truly see, you know, essentially 365-day-a-year activity."

Las Vegas has never had an NBA franchise, but does now have WNBA (Las Vegas Aces), NFL (Las Vegas Raiders) and NHL (Vegas Golden Knights) franchises, with an MLB (Athletics) franchise on the way. The city has been the longtime host of the NBA Summer League and has also hosted the All-Star Game in 2007.

Seattle, of course, was home to the SuperSonics from 1967-2008, before the franchise was sold and moved to Oklahoma City as the Thunder.