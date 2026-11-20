Remember at the end of Space Jam, when Michael Jordan launched himself off of the butt of a MonStar to dunk from the half-court line? Well, imagine the exact opposite of that play. Instead of an impossibly long dunk, Thursday night's NBA action gave us an impossibly short jumper.

Let's set the stage here. The San Antonio Spurs are leading the Los Angeles Clippers by 12 points with under four minutes remaining. Victor Wembanyama is alone under the basket. He led the NBA with 71 dunks on the season to that point. Nobody else, as of the beginning of play Thursday, had reached even 50. But Wembanyama does not take this opportunity to slam down dunk No. 72, at least not intentionally. No, San Antonio's Martian with an eight-foot wingspan jumps directly in front of the basket... and flicks his wrist downward in what was seemingly a shooting motion. It swishes through the rim. Two points.

Officially, it will count as dunk No. 72 on the season for Wembanyama. Unofficially, as coined by Spurs broadcaster Sean Elliott, it was the first "shunk" of his season. Or, well, perhaps anyone's. It takes a perfect storm of circumstances to create a shunk: an uncommonly large basketball player, a lane open enough to ensure no defensive resistance, and perhaps rarest of all, a center disinterested in dunking.

That begs an important question: what compelled this maneuver? Well, as is so often the case, necessity was the mother of invention.

Wembanyama has a blister on his right hand. He doesn't know when exactly it came, but he knows where it came from. "It definitely came from dunking a lot," he told reporters after the game Thursday. The math here checks out. Wembanyama dunked 178 times in 64 games last season. That's around 2.8 dunks per game. Even if we discount the shunk, he's at 71 dunks through 16 games this season, or around 4.4.

Fortunately for the Spurs, Wembanyama has no plans to stop dunking, "but if I can avoid it, I would," he said after the win. The blister, according to Wembanyama, is quite painful. You'd hardly know it from watching him play. Wembanyama is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage thus far this season. He is leading a 13-3 Spurs team that is tied for the NBA's best record thus far, and along with Luka Dončić, he is one of the two heavy favorites to win this season's MVP award.

If he's looking for a fringe benefit here, the "shunk" might save him from the "run and just dunk" esque criticism that Giannis Antetokounmpo recevied during his MVP pursuits. This is genuine innovation in the short-distance conversion space. Innovation is rarely in short supply in San Antonio. Earlier this week, Wembanyama threw himself multiple passes off of the backboard in a single quarter. Every time you turn on a Spurs game, there's a real chance Wembanyama does something you've never seen before, and the shunk is no exception.