The Brooklyn Nets are no strangers to losing games this season, as they fell to 3-11 on Wednesday night, but in a season filled with lopsided defeats, losing by 30 points to the Chicago Bulls stood out as a new low point.

The Bulls also entered Wednesday's game at 3-10 on the season, operating as one of the league's worst teams so far, but Chicago exploded for 137 points against the Nets, with eight players reaching double figures. While Chicago's biggest issue has come on the defensive end this season, the Bulls haven't exactly been lighting opponents up offensively, sitting 23rd in the league in offensive rating.

The Nets' complete inability to put up a resistance against the Bulls rang alarm bells in Brooklyn and had veteran Julius Randle calling out his team for an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" performance.

"The main struggle? I don't know, that was embarrassing," Randle said after the game. "Been in the league for 13 years and that's one of the worst games I've ever been a part of. And not because of the score. You lose by 30 sometimes -- it's just a bad night -- but it's how we did it. That just, it wasn't cool. Nothing about it was cool. We gotta find a way to figure out the root of it or whatever, but that just is unacceptable."

Considering Randle has been on his fair share of bad basketball teams over his career in Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York, that's saying something.

There are five teams that have separated themselves from the pack at the bottom of the NBA in terms of defense and the Nets are one of them with a 119.0 defensive rating (26th in the league). No one expected much of Brooklyn on that end of the floor with the roster they've assembled, but it's one thing to have lesser talent on the defensive end; it's another to combine that with a general lack of effort.

This early in the season, the latter is a much larger concern and the Nets have now given up at least 124 points in five of their last six games. If they were able to shrug off some of those lopsided losses to quality teams as life in the NBA, Wednesday was proof that their problems extend far beyond just some schedule losses.

Giving up 137 to a Bulls team that's been similarly bad this year is, in Randle's words, unacceptable. The concern is that no one in Brooklyn, including Randle, seems quite sure what the exact problem is or how to fix it.