The entire basketball world has spent the past five months or so trying to figure out what exactly caused the beef, or, well, lamb chops and gravy, between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The two coexisted harmoniously as teammates on the Boston Celtics for the better part of a decade. They won a championship together and reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times. That run ended this summer with Boston's stunning decision to swap Brown for Paul George and draft picks, and we've never quite gotten to the bottom of what's happened since.

We know the Celtics tried to trade Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo. After moving Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brad Stevens spoke about the team's need to both spread its financial resources and its usage among a wider group of players. Celtics broadcaster Brian Scalabrine claimed that Brown went to the organization with a list of demands that, if not met, would be followed by a trade request. Brown's camp has denied this claim, and Scalabrine himself has walked it back. Marc Spears reported in July that he had heard Brown felt like the Celtics treated Tatum as though he was the organizational favorite.

Regardless, there are clearly some hard feelings here. Brown claimed last offseason that the 2025-26 season was his personal favorite as a professional. Tatum missed most of that season, and Brown had his best statistical season. Brown claimed early this season that Tatum has a "hell of a PR team," and then he snubbed him at tip-off before their first game as opponents, a Celtics victory. That game was owned by George, Brown's replacement in Boston.

Paul George BOS • SF • #13 PPG 20.8 3P/G 3.583 APG 3.9 SPG 2 View Profile

So far, the partnership has been harmonious. George is outplaying Brown thus far this season. He's been among the NBA's very best 3-point shooters, has spearheaded a system shift in Boston's defense that has finally allowed the Celtics to generate some turnovers, and he's done so on fewer shot attempts per game (15.7) than Brown has taken in any season since the 2019-20 campaign. Boston's vision for the George fit has proven accurate, and that's been as true in the press as it has been on the court.

George addressed his partnership with Tatum in an interview with The Athletic on Wednesday, and he made it clear that his role is to "help JT," in clear deference to Boston's remaining superstar. "I'm just not one of those guys that have to have an ego," George said. "My ego comes from what I do on the court when the ball gets thrown up and how I impact the game and how I affect the game in all aspects. My ego doesn't have to come from me stroking it or me thinking I'm bigger than someone or better than someone.

"But with that is, I know where I'm at in my career. I'm at the end of my career. Tatum, JT has (many) more years ahead of him, and he's someone that I admired from afar. And to see where he's taken his game, how much better he's gotten and him having all the tools and weapons to be the best player in the league, how can I help that? How can I support that and get him there?"

George and Brown are fundamentally different players. Brown, younger and a better scorer off the dribble, was well-suited to lifting last year's Celtics to a surprising 56-win season despite their shorthanded roster. But George's superior shooting and low-maintenance playing style have suited Tatum perfectly, and the fact that he's at a point in his career in which he's eager to take a backseat to Tatum helps with whatever palace intrigue occurred between Tatum and Brown at the end of their joint run.

If Brown was indeed frustrated with the idea of playing second fiddle to Tatum, it hasn't shown in Philadelphia. His 76ers are 12-3, he's openly called them Tyrese Maxey's team, and he played a key role in recruiting LeBron James, another ball-dominant star, to join the team in free agency. His usage on this star-studded 76ers roster is at its lowest rate since the 2019-20 season. Clearly, this was not as simple as Brown wanting his own team as so many suggested.

But something created a rift in Boston that led to where we are now, and so far, everyone involved should be happy with how this has played out. The 76ers and Celtics have the two best records in the Eastern Conference. George is playing better in Boston than he ever did in Philadelphia. Tatum is playing better with George than he ever did with Brown. And Brown has become an essential component of a different contender rather than being forced to start from scratch on a bad team as he would have if he'd been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

On the court, at least, egos haven't been a problem for anybody, and the deal is working out for everyone.