We're roughly one month into the 2026-27 NBA season, and things are going pretty well in certain respects. Luka Dončić and the Lakers are off to a hot start in Los Angeles. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have picked up right where they left off after last season's Finals trip. And the Celtics are battling the new-look Sixers at the top of the Eastern Conference.

In other areas, things are going … not so well. Below are the eight biggest disappointments so far this season.

🩼 1. Injuries

Multiple stars have suffered notable injuries in the first 15 games of the season

There have been so many players impacted by various injuries that it's almost hard to keep track. Jalen Duren (hamstring) has missed almost the entire season in Detroit. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still recovering from knee injuries and have yet to play for Golden State, while Steph Curry is now out with an abdominal tear and Kristaps Porziņģis stepped away from basketball. After sitting out all of last season with an Achilles tear, Tyrese Haliburton is currently dealing with a hamstring issue. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) hasn't made his debut for the Clippers. Austin Reaves is out with a heel injury. Anthony Edwards underwent knee surgery and will miss a chunk of time for the Wolves, and it seems unlikely that Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) will play this season, even though he remains hopeful that he will. Paolo Banchero remains sidelined with an ankle sprain. Ja Morant is out with a hamstring strain. Ben Simmons didn't play a single game for the Kings before tearing his Achilles. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is once again on the shelf in Toronto. And the reeling Jazz are without Jaren Jackson Jr (knee), Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jusuf Nurkic (toe).

It's all a huge bummer for the players, their teams and fans of hoops in general. But no team has been hurt more on the injury front than the Thunder.

2. OKC Thunder

The one-time title favorites look a lot more mortal now

The disappointment here is how unkind fate has been to OKC. The Thunder were close to fully healthy when the season started — and then far from it not long after it began. When OKC beat the Spurs in San Antonio in the season opener — after losing four of five regular season games to them last season, as well as falling to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals — it felt like a statement that the Thunder were back and we were in for an epic battle between the two teams over who would rule the West.

And then all of that was stripped away. Just three games into the season, Jalen Williams — who missed much of last season due to injury — suffered a gruesome fall and had to undergo surgery for a fractured fibula as well as reconstruction of ankle ligaments. In that same fateful game, Cason Wallace tore his labrum and later had shoulder surgery. They haven't been officially ruled out, but if either of them plays basketball again this season, it will be a surprise. Making matters worse, Chet Holmgren tore a tendon in his knee and "underwent a biological treatment" to address it. He'll miss approximately two months, but the Thunder do expect him to return. That's what passes for good news in OKC these days.

The Thunder are — or were — the deepest team in the NBA. That's a credit to what Sam Presti built. But even OKC has its limits. Losing three of five starters is tough to overcome, even when you're led by the reigning back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That doesn't mean the Thunder (currently 9-6 and eighth in the West) can't still make a deep playoff run, but the odds of them doing so — and of them fighting the Spurs all season for the top spot — got a lot longer.

3. Eastern Conference Supremacy

This was supposed to be the year that the East's depth of talent surpassed the West's

We were told that this was finally the season that the East returned to its former glory. We were told that the conference would be loaded. We were wrong. (Full disclosure while putting a palm to my face: I might have done some of that telling.)

Through the first month, the East has been mostly underwhelming. Eight of the 15 teams are below .500. The conference has a combined 17-37 record against the West. Only one of the top seven teams in net rating — the Celtics — plays in the East. Five of the top six teams by point differential play in the West.

The defending champion Knicks are 8-6. The Cavaliers, who made it to last season's Eastern Conference Finals and had championship aspirations of their own, are 8-8. The Magic, Raptors and Pacers — who currently occupy the eight, nine and 10 seeds — all have losing records. By contrast, the worst play-in team in the West right now is Golden State at 8-7. That record would be good enough for the seven seed if they played in the East.

But maybe we shouldn't be surprised. Since the 1999-2000 season, the West has had the better overall record in all but three campaigns. Maybe next year the East will finally snap out of its funk, but don't bet on it.

4. Utah Jazz

An early 12-game losing streak might've ended Utah's season before it started

The Jazz just picked up back-to-back road wins in L.A. over the Lakers and Clippers, but that doesn't begin to dig them out of the deep hole they've made for themselves. The Jazz were gearing up to be competitive in the West this season. So much for that. Like the Thunder, injuries have not been kind to them. Nurkic has yet to play a single game this season, while Markkanen and JJJ have missed significant time with maladies of their own. What looked like a formidable frontcourt has been decimated.

Still, it's hard to believe how bad the Jazz have been in pretty much every facet. Their first win came in the second game of the season, a one-point squeaker over the Pelicans. It took until mid-November to end an ugly 12-game losing streak and pick up their second and third wins. They're 25th in net rating and point differential. The season has barely begun, and it's already basically wait until next year for the Jazz.

🏓 5. Lottery reform

The worst teams aren't supposed to be that bad this season ... and yet ...

The NBA panicked and tried to solve for a problem that wasn't actually an issue, except for a small fragment of people who care more about optics than the product itself. And so the league enacted lottery reform and the new 3-2-1 system was put in place. This was ostensibly designed to prevent tanking, incentivize winning and bring greater parity to the league. Oops.

The Hornets, Wizards, Bulls, Nets and Bucks are all well underwater in the East. The Pelicans and Clippers are drowning in the West, while the Kings and Jazz are even worse. What the league failed to account for is that some of these teams are just organically bad — and now they will have decreased odds at getting better.

Under the old system, the Grizzlies would be pretty thrilled to see the Jazz struggling since Memphis has Utah's first-round pick in the upcoming draft as part of the JJJ trade. Alas, after making that move, the league changed the rules, which means the Grizzlies can pick no higher than sixth now as a consequence of the new system preventing a team from picking in the top five in three consecutive drafts. Since the Jazz picked in the top five in each of the last two drafts, that means the Grizzlies are now out of luck with that Utah pick this time around. Womp, womp for them.

And on top of it all, fans of bad teams were robbed of the entertaining-in-its-own-way race to the bottom to maximize lottery odds, giving supporters a small silver lining in the otherwise gray clouds of their season. RIP Tank Watch.

6. Sacramento Kings

Our expectations were low ... and yet ...

When aren't the Kings disappointing? Aside from their unsightly 1-13 record, the Sacramento front office continues to make baffling decisions. The Kings originally acquired Nique Clifford from the Thunder for a Spurs 2027 first-round pick. Sacramento held onto Clifford for 83 games — choosing to bury him on the bench this season and play him barely six minutes per game — before shipping him back to the Thunder for two second-round picks.

So the Thunder ended up with the player and a first and the Kings ended up with two seconds.

One of these organizations is savvy and opportunistic, and the other is the Kings. It's a miracle they nailed the Darius Acuff pick.

7. Mikal Bridges

Bridges is not looking like the player who helped the Knicks win it all five months ago

Mikal Bridges NY • SG • #25 PPG 7.5 APG 2.1 SPG 1 View Profile

Oof. It has not been a good season to date for Bridges. After going cold to begin their first-round playoff series against the Hawks, Bridges found his form and played well, helping the Knicks go on an epic run that ended with New York's first championship in 53 years.

If that hope was that Bridges would snap out of his early-season funk in similar fashion, the Knicks seem somewhat less patient these days. While head coach Mike Brown has insisted that Bridges is a starter, he has sometimes hedged his bets in crucial situations, going with Landry Shamet or Deuce McBride over Bridges when things get tight and the Knicks need more reliable offense on the floor.

Through 14 games, Bridges is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 40.2/28.9/75 shooting splits. It's the lowest scoring output and the worst shooting numbers of his career. As a result, his minutes have dipped to 25.6 per contest. That's also a career low. Bridges is still a plus defender. And he's only 30. The Knicks obviously hope he'll figure it out, as he has in the past. If not, his new four-year, $150 million extension that kicked in this season will start to look worrisome.

🎨 8. NBA Cup Courts

The NBA Cup is back, and the courts are as loud as ever

Why are we still subjected to … [motions at everything below in the most pejorative fashion possible] ... this?

Why can't whoever came up with the gorgeous GTA VI crossover court in Miami be in charge of the Cup floors instead?

Respecting the Cup would be so much easier if they'd give us more of this. Maybe they could dream up some sweet new jerseys while they're at it.