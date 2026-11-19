Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called on star forward Jayson Tatum to be "better" after he was called for a controversial technical foul in the closing seconds of Wednesday's 105-101 loss, which effectively sealed the game for the Denver Nuggets.

"We can't put ourselves in that position to even give the refs an opportunity to interpret it a certain type of way," Mazzulla said after the game. "Gotta be better."

With 6.4 seconds remaining, Jamal Murray worked off a huge screen from Nikola Jokić, created space with a nasty step-back on Neemias Queta and buried a difficult jumper to give the Nuggets a three-point lead. The Celtics, who had led by as many as 17 late in the first half, still had a chance to tie, however. At least, they did, until Tatum threw the ball toward referee John Goble.

The baseline official, Eric Dalen, immediately hit Tatum with a technical foul. Murray stepped to the line and made the free throw to put the Nuggets up by four.

"I told [Dalen], like, I wasn't mad. Wasn't a foul on me; we just called a timeout," Tatum said. "John Goble called a timeout and pointed at our bench. Thought he was looking this way, but yeah, he called a tech. For me, just find the female ref that was there, or the other ref, and whoever was probably closest, I should have just gave them the ball."

Tatum's controversial technical capped a brutal second half for the Celtics and their star.

After scoring 20 points in the first half to help the Celtics build a 17-point lead, Tatum managed just four points in the second half on 2-of-6 shooting with five turnovers. Notably, he missed mid-range attempts on back-to-back possessions in the final two minutes. The first could have pushed the Celtics' lead back up to three, while the latter would have put them in front.

"The four turnovers I had in the third quarter really put us out of sync," Tatum said. "In those situations, I gotta communicate better, I gotta execute better, I gotta take care of the ball. I think that kinda put us in a hole, and was the turning point for the game."

This defeat was the first time all season that the Celtics have lost back-to-back games. Now 11-4, the Celtics are 1 ½ games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Come April, when seeding battles are heating up, the Celtics may rue this one.

In the second half, as their lead melted away, the Celtics turned the ball over 11 times, were called for 20 fouls (which led to 22 Nuggets free throws) and shot 2 of 19 from 3-point range. Two of the Celtics' four defeats this season have now involved a major blown lead: 22 points against the Detroit Pistons on opening day and 17 points against the Nuggets.