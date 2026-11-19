The 2026-27 NBA season is barely a month old and trade season won't officially begin until December 15 when players signed this summer are eligible to be moved, but that doesn't stop the rumor machine from churning in the Association.

The first 15 games of the season have been enough for some teams to learn the harsh truth about not being a contender this year, while others are off to surprisingly good starts that could turn them into midseason buyers. That's how the trade market starts to take shape, and with a trade request already made in New Orleans by Dejounte Murray and a handful of expiring contracts known to be open to moving, we can start piecing together an early look at what trade season may look like.

The one unknown this season is how the league's lottery reform will affect the in-season trade market. Fewer teams will have incentive to completely bottom out, but even with teams not trying to sell everything off, there will still be enough teams trying to buy to create a market.

On Thursday, we got a fresh batch of rumors, starting with some updates on potential suitors for Murray after being sent home by the Pelicans.

What does Dejounte Murray's market look like?

Murray makes $32.8 million this year and has a player option for $30.8 million next year that he will almost assuredly pick up. That means he's not exactly a coveted asset, and even for teams with a potential need at point guard, so far no one seems to be jumping at the opportunity to trade for the disgruntled Pelicans guard.

Two teams that were quickly connected as potential destinations for Murray were the Suns and the Heat, both with glaring point guard needs and a desire to contend this season. However, neither team is desperate to make a move right now, according to Jake Fischer in the latest Stein Line newsletter.

Murray and Klutch Sports see Phoenix as a good landing spot, but the Suns view center as a bigger need than point guard and would demand that the Pelicans send back draft capital to take on Murray's salary, Fischer reports. Miami, meanwhile, has shown little appetite for Murray and he is not expected to be one of its trade targets because of his player option for next season that would severely limit their ability to retool the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the two most obvious potential suitors for Murray not exactly showing a lot of excitement for bringing him in, it seems likely that Murray's trade request and absence from the Pelicans will extend for quite some time and could last all the way to the trade deadline.

Demand growing for Anthony Davis?

The Washington Wizards are 5-11 to start the season, which makes it increasingly unlikely they will be trying to work out a long-term extension for Davis. The early returns on Washington's commitment to Trae Young have not been good, and if the Wizards are looking to acquire some assets this season, Davis makes the most sense as an expiring contract.

On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective, ESPN's Brian Windhorst offered an update on Davis' market and desires for his next contract.

"I think people have demand for Anthony Davis," Windhorst said. "They just don't want to give him a max extension, and I don't think he's looking for a max extension, but I do think he's looking for a lot of money."

That's not exactly groundbreaking information and any team exploring a trade for Davis will want to know what, exactly, he's looking for in his next contract. Below the max is a start, but teams are growing wary of giving out massive money to aging stars in the second apron era. Davis brings an additional level of risk to any long-term contract discussions with his injury history.

That said, he has been quite good this season -- averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on solid efficiency -- and the Wizards should be shopping him to teams desperate for a center upgrade. If Phoenix is less interested in a point guard but has an appetite for a star center, perhaps the Suns could be a trade partner to offload Jalen Green's contract -- to be clear, that's not a rumor, just connecting dots between a few recent rumors.

Everything with Davis' market will come down to what Davis and Rich Paul tell teams about what they want his next contract to look like.

Will Trey Murphy III finally get traded?

With Murray on the block and the Pelicans at 5-11, it's fair to wonder (again) if some of New Orleans' more intriguing players could find their way onto the trade market.

The player most teams around the league covet in New Orleans is Trey Murphy III. Even though he's in the midst of a slow start to the season and currently dealing with knee tendonitis, other teams still covet his potential as a star on the wing given his abilities as a scorer and defender. The Pelicans also believe strongly in Murphy's upside, and unfortunately for other teams, Fischer reports Murphy -- unlike Murray -- has no desire to make a trade request.

As such, he's going to be quite expensive to pry from the Pelicans, who "remain reluctant" to discuss trades for Murphy. Given he's their best potential trade chip, that's probably a wise approach, and New Orleans will hope some hopeful contender is desperate enough to give up a haul of assets before they consider moving him.