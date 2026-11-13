Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray defended himself on social media Thursday in a now-deleted post that criticized his play during a 145-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. ProPelsTalk, a Pelicans podcast, posted clips on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting mistakes Murray made during his team's fourth consecutive loss, to which Murray responded that fans have "no f--- ing clue what we are dealing with."

"Ohhhhh let's talk about it," Murray posted in a now-deleted tweet. "When you run post plays, are they suppose to catch on the block or the 3pt line? Let's hear it Mr social media coach, Gm and President? You have no f---ing clue what we dealing with. Maybe you should ask the whole team individually how they feel on a serious note and then pull rethink alot of shit."

Murray finished with five points, four assists, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during the loss. This season, Murray is averaging 13.4 points, the lowest since his third season in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. On the same day Murray tweeted and then deleted that tweet, he also responded to another tweet, noting that the Pelicans are 1-8 with Murray and 3-0 without him.

"From what's going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this!!" Murray wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "THE 'SABOTAGE' IS REAL!!"

Murray appeared in just 14 games during the 2025-26 season after recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for more than a year. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Thursday that he expects the Pelicans to have "very legitimate conversations" about Murray being moved.

"Dejounte (Murray), I would fully expect to have very legitimate conversations about him being on the move," Amick said. I thought that would be the case closer to the deadline. The mood certainly is the type of thing that could accelerate it."

Murray, 30, is in the final guaranteed season of his current contract. He has a player option for $30.7 million for the 2027-28 season.