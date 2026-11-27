The funniest thing about this Draymond Green vs. Eddie Johnson beef -- which has the feel of a teenage drama you wish never would've started but also kind of don't want to end -- is that Johnson fully thinks he's winning. You can see it. Hear it. Feel it. He thinks he is cooking Green, just as he believes he would've done on the court. In both cases, he's hilariously wrong.

That doesn't mean he hasn't landed a few blows in this bout, which actually goes back further than you probably realize. Johnson, who played 17 years in the NBA and has served as the Suns' color analyst for the last 25 years, has been a pretty consistent critic of Green. He clearly doesn't care for him, and he's obviously not alone in that regard. Green is an irritant of the highest order, and -- though he also has a sort of oxymoronic humility to him --an arrogant one at that.

Green is a guy who lives on a lot of people's last nerve. He probably cost the Warriors a championship in 2016 when he couldn't control his temper as LeBron James stepped over him. He basically told Kevin Durant to get lost, choked out Rudy Gobert, backhanded Jusuf Nurkic, and most infamously went full Kermit Washington on his then-teammate Jordan Poole with the training-camp haymaker heard 'round the NBA world in 2022.

In 2025, Johnson resurfaced that Poole incident, which is where this bout began in earnest, and thus where we will begin the round-by-round scoring. Let's get it on!

Round 1

It's 2025, and Poole, whose career has been turned upside down after the Draymond punch, is now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are facing Johnson's Suns in late December. Poole's new teammate, Jose Alvarado, gets into a scuffle with Phoenix big man Mark Williams, throws a punch, and you can see Poole's pretty hilarious reaction in the background.

Notice that Poole does not make a move toward backing up his teammate, which Green -- after making fun of Williams for getting beat up by a little guy like Alvarado -- calls out on his podcast.

GREEN: I tell you what: if I'm in a fight, though, and my teammates stand behind me and do this? Come on, man. We can't be doing that. ... David West used to always tell us, man, if something go on on the court, you go over there because you don't know what's going to happen. I ain't saying you got to go over there and fight, but you at least got to go stand, because you don't know what's going to happen."

Johnson hears this and responds on the app formerly known as Twitter with the following:

JOHNSON: So based on your rhetoric, the entire Warrior team should have jumped you when you punched a young Jordan Poole? Just asking?

This is an early knockdown for Johnson. Here Green is up on his code-and-honor high horse saying you can't ever let a teammate get swung on when he, in fact, swung on a teammate?

Johnson is absolutely right. By Green's logic, the whole Warriors team should have piled onto Green when he flat-out attacked Poole. Note Stephen Curry's location before Green makes his way over to Poole in the video below. He's not far away, but you sure don't see him enter the picture when the fireworks start. Apparently, in Green's book of brotherhood, Curry is a coward.

Bottom line, Green tries to throw a keyboard roundhouse and leaves himself fully exposed to an easy counter, which Johnson is all too happy to deliver. Green is too staggered by his own hypocrisy to respond. He sulks to his corner and wonders if he underestimated his opponent.

ROUND 1 WINNER: Johnson

Round 2

It's the opening week of the 2026-27 season, and Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has just gone scorched earth on Luka Doncic for being a crybaby (true) who is deserving of zero respect (not true). Green backs his teammate. So do Steve Kerr and Curry, both of whom say Lendeborg simply has to back up his talk on the court.

But Johnson doesn't appreciate Lendeborg's mouth. He's a different-era dude who believes "rooks are not allowed to speak." That specific comment will be made later in the exchange, but Johnson more or less voices this position on SiriusXM NBA radio. Green catches wind, and the bell for round two dings.

GREEN: So for these clowns out there like Eddie Johnson talking about, 'He's a rookie. Shut up.' Like no, You shut up. Why? Because he's a rookie. Should he shut up? Why? JOHNSON: He's [Green] a veteran. Get your hands on a rookie that seems to be unleashed and has not done a damn thing yet. Nothing. Now, do I think the kid has talent? Yes. Do I think that he might be a surprise pick? Yes. But he hasn't done anything yet. And he shouldn't waste his energy on talking about a great player like Luka after the game, and they just got their butt kicked by 30 plus. Come on, man. If you're a veteran, you've got to stand up to him.

And now for the pot shot ...

JOHNSON: So [Draymond] want to call me a clown? Dude, I scored more points than you in two minutes than you've done most of your career. Now, granted, you won some titles, and you jumped on Steph's back, and that's fine. But [I] ain't no clown.

OK! Now we're throwing real blows! That "jumped on Steph's back" is a Johnson favorite. He throws it from a lot of different angles, as we'll see throughout this fight. It's his bailout punch. The haymaker when he's getting beat.

It catches Green just before the bell, but by then the round had already been decided. Green wins on grown-up logic. Lendeborg is a grown man. He's 23 years old and has fought his butt off to get where he is. Didn't play high school ball until his junior year. Went to junior college. Stayed in school six years. His mom is battling cancer. Enough with the "carry my bags and shut up, rookie" nonsense. It's 2026. That lawn you don't think anyone younger than you has a right to stand on died a long time ago.

ROUND 2 WINNER: Green

Round 3

This is where most people think the fight started, when Kerr stated on a radio interview that Curry being out with an injury "really limits Draymond's impact offensively."

Green has nothing to do with this. He hasn't said anything. Probably doesn't even know Kerr is on the radio. But Johnson hears Green's name and his ears perk up, and he can't help but piggyback on Kerr's comment with a jab at Green's perceived status as a Hall of Fame lock, which he clearly disagrees with. He posts the following:

JOHNSON: Name me a Potential Hall of Fame player that will have that statistical personal resume going into the Hall. Then you have players like Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?

Green sees the comment, and the slugfest is on.

GREEN: Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie 🤣🤣🤣. Making it me vs. them not changing your life Ed. JOHNSON: My life is good, Draymond. Thanks for checking🙏🏿 I named Aguirre, Chambers, Marion and KJ for a reason. Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here's the individual basketball question. How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured? Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn't that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays? GREEN: I checked your resume like you told me Eddie. After your first 4 years, you found a role of coming off the bench to add some bench scoring. That's a great ROLE! You retired with the most points scored to never be an All-Star. That right there would say to me that scoring isn't the only way to make an impact. I was also ready to applaud you for being a 2x all star but that was the Other Eddie Johnson, and I didn't want to disrespect my elder. So not only are you not the best Eddie Johnson to play in the NBA… your career highlights as a broadcaster is highlighted by a back and forth with me today. Hopefully I just carried you to that Hall as least… 🤣🤣🤣🤣 JOHNSON: Draymond, you checked my résumé and still had to bring up another Eddie Johnson to find a punchline. 🤣 You're right. Scoring is one way to impact winning. I hit game-winners, was a key piece on four conference finals teams, and averaged about 22 points in 28 minutes the year I won Sixth Man of the Year. I scored over 20,000 points including the playoffs, retired as the 22nd-highest scorer in NBA history, and played in 94% of my teams' games over 17 NBA seasons. I was a go-to player on every team I played for. My teammates counted on me to lead, show up, and deliver with the game on the line. You said "role" like it was an insult. Of all people, I figured you'd know better. And ask your coach. Steve Kerr was my rookie when I dropped 43 in a half. 🙂 I'm damn good at my job as an analyst, too. You think you carried me? Draymond, you gave me a segment. Tune in to Edification with Eddie Johnson on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

The "isn't that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays" shot was nasty. I thought about dinging Johnson another point for a low blow because the comment has zero merit in the grander scope of Green's career and completely skips over the nuance you would hope a 17-year NBA veteran could invoke; however, it was funny as hell.

But Green controlled the round from there. Johnson didn't need to go here in the first place. Green is a lock Hall of Famer, deservedly, but if Johnson wanted to challenge that notion by way of comparison, he should have left it at the guys he named.

None of them were even close to as good at what they did as prime Draymond was at what he did, mind you, but they were all better than Johnson, who left himself wide open for the zero-All-Star and sixth-man shots by taking the bait to start rattling off his own résumé.

Johnson flailed away with the "I could score better than you" attack, but anyone who knows ball at all, which you would hope a 17-year NBA veteran would, knows the game is about A LOT more than scoring. But this is the one punch Johnson has to throw. He doesn't have a single other basketball card to play against Green.

This is the point where Johnson should have realized that his squirt-gun stats and "key conference-finals piece" claims weren't going to hold up against the four-championship firepower of a generational defender who has not only made four All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, nine All-Defense teams and won Defensive Player of the Year, but is also fourth all-time in career assists among forwards (trailing LeBron James, Larry Bird and Scottie Pippen) and one of just 10 players of any position to have notched 1,000 career playoff assists (something not even Isiah Thomas did).

The cream is quickly rising to the top in this one, and if Johnson had motioned for his trainer to throw in the towel at this point, having landed the first blow with the Poole-punch hypocrisy and gotten a few funny shots in after that, he could've escaped with some dignity. But Johnson isn't the kind to go out like that. He's a fighter. Comes from the mean Chicago streets. If he's going to go down, he's going to go down swinging.

ROUND 3 WINNER: Green

Round 4

Johnson lands an early jab to get the round started right.

JOHNSON: I don't know why you brought me into the argument. You forced me to give you my résumé. I didn't bring it up, you did. Because you thought I was talking about me. And I was not.

There's not much Green can say to this. It's facts. Johnson cited Aguirre, Kevin Johnson, Chambers and Marion with no immediate mention of himself. If he keeps playing it cool with these precise counter punches, maybe he can get back into this fight.

But he can't help himself. He's saying he never meant to make this about him against Green, but deep down he wants to take it there every chance he gets, which is exactly what Green wants, too. Johnson walks right into the trap as he continues ...

JOHNSON: I know you're a great defender, man. But I will bust you up. I'm telling you. And that's my belief. And I bust up a lot of great defenders. A lot of them. Go ask. Go ask Scottie [Pippen] if I was a nightmare to guard. Now Scottie would lock my butt up a lot because he can put them big hands on me, you know. He can just put them on my hip because he can hand check. Dennis Rodman, [too]. But I had my good games against them, dude. They knew when I showed up that they were going to have to work.

And now for the reckless haymaker you knew Johnson was itching to throw ...

JOHNSON: I don't think you could have guarded me. You know why? Because you couldn't touch me. They could. You can't. It's a foul. And if you couldn't touch me, dude, this release is quick. Go ask Dell Curry. Me and Dell Curry probably two of the quickest releases ever.

Oh, Eddie. You really didn't have to set yourself up like this. Green doesn't even have to respond to this. He can just sit back and roll his film. Just watch the first minute of the reel below. That's prime James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook all getting absolutely locked up by Green.

Even well past his prime, Green is still stoning the best scorers in the world. This is Kawhi Leonard in Green's 14th season. By this point in Johnson's career, he was averaging 7 points per game on the Pacers after playing the previous season in Greece.

Hell, on the same day that Johnson and Green were having their most heavy-handed back-and-forth, Green went out and stood up Jayson Tatum on the game-deciding possession that night. This is what letting your play do the talking looks like.

Listen, nobody means Eddie Johnson any disrespect. He was a very good NBA player for a long time, and there's no doubt he could shoot hell out of the ball. But he was a catch-and-shoot guy. Green would never be guarding him in the first place, though Johnson would certainly feel the wrath of his switching, masterful help defense and long, hard closeouts.

But on the odd occasion that Green, in this time-travel scenario, would be matched up with Johnson rather than one of the bigger weapons on the opposing team, you mean to tell me that this guy who has earned a reputation as one of the greatest defenders in history (Kerr calls Green the best defender he's been around in his 40 NBA years) by locking up not only the greatest scorers of his era and many of the best to ever play, but some of the most gifted creators (without the benefit of being able to hand check) we've ever seen, is going to somehow get "busted up" by a largely one-dimensional shooter who rarely created his own offense, never made an All-Star team and holds the same career scoring average as Poole?

Come on, man. This is a mismatch. Draymond already knocked out Poole, and he's about to do the same thing to Johnson.

ROUND 4 WINNER: Green

Round 5

It's amazing this fight is still going. The referee could've easily called it by now. Johnson is seeing double. Green can taste blood and comes out looking for the now seemingly imminent knockout. And he comes damn close to getting it inside the first 10 seconds of the fifth round. Have a listen.

One of Green's many great basketball strengths is identifying his opponent's go-to move and shutting it off. All Johnson has is scoring. He has to frame the argument around the thing he did best, because he has no shot against Green through any other lens. Green recognizes this, and easily shuts it down with the Ray Lewis comp.

If being the guy that scores the points is inherently more valuable than being the guy that stops you from scoring the points, then how is Lewis universally regarded as one of the greatest football players in history? People will say football is a different sport, but that holds true for every sport decided by a scoreboard. A point scored is no different than a point blocked. It's simple math.

So it comes down to who did their best thing better, and to that, here's the truth: Green, in his prime, was better at keeping the ball out of the basket than Johnson, or any of the other guys he mentioned for that matter, ever was at putting it in. Those dynasty Warriors defenses were elite, and Green carried them every bit as much as Curry carried the offense.

And this is to say nothing of Green offensive impact, which was huge despite his not being a go-to scorer. That speaks to the second part of Green's clip above -- when he actually played back the old sound of Johnson himself calling Green the Warriors' true point guard, which was true.

I mean, how much cleaner of a shot can you land than using your opponents' actual own words against them? Johnson is in real trouble here. His knees are wobbly. His eyes are swollen shut. Somebody needs to step in because this man is way too prideful to admit defeat.

But nobody does it. In fact, there is a contingent of commenters so blinded by their hate for Green that they are willing to wave off basic basketball logic in the interest of pushing Johnson to continue. Which, with zero regard for his own safety, is exactly what he does.

JOHNSON: He [Green] is extremely limited. He is extremely, like, I just think vulnerable on the court. That's the words I want. He's vulnerable. on the basketball court. Like, I don't care. I speak for myself. I was never vulnerable on a basketball court. Never. I rebounded enough. I could defend enough. And I could score a lot. I was never vulnerable where the coach would say, 'I gotta get him outta there. I can't do it. I can't play him.' He's vulnerable. And for somebody that's vulnerable, and proving it every day he steps on the court and Steph is not there, he needs to be quiet with this critcism of other players. That's all I'm saying. ... 'Cause [Draymond is] smart, like cerebally in how offenses work, especially your offense and all that. But when you want to get to the criticizing people past their game? I don't know who annointed this guy. I don't. It's scary how out of touch he is.

Once again, Johnson thinks he's landed a real blow here. Let's start with this "vulnerable" idea. What Johnson is suggesting is that Green is such a scoring/shooting liability that he actually can't be played in certain situations, that negative hurts the team more than all his positives help. That's a low blow, basing that off Green being less impactful offensively without Curry at this point in his career. Johnson was a shell of his best self at the end of his career, too. He played less than 11 minutes a game for the Pacers in his 15th season. Seems like he wasn't terribly playable, either.

To suggest Green was anything close to vulnerable in his heyday is illogical. He was the exact opposite. The Warriors had to have him on the court. They had a lot of guys who could shoot and score. They didn't have one other player who could do everything Green did. On both ends. Matter of fact, there wasn't one player in the entire league who could do what Green did, and anyone who says otherwise is either lying or sadly ignorant.

But even if you want to say his scoring, at least in the half-court and in traditional one-on-one ways, was some sort of vulnerability, so what? Are we now saying players with one exploitable weakness can't be great? Sorry, James Harden, Reggie Miller, Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson, none of you can defend. Sorry, Shaquille O'Neal, you couldn't make free throws. Sorry, Jason Kidd and Magic Johnson, you weren't good shooters. Sorry, Clyde Drexler, you couldn't dribble with your left hand.

There are very few perfect players. Like, count-on-one-hand few. Johnson making it like his two assists, four rebounds and 0.6 steals a game for his career were "enough" to not be "vulnerable" is hilarious. This man did one thing on a basketball court. One. He shot. And by extension, he scored. If you polled 1,000 coaches and asked them if the Warriors would still win four championships if you swapped Johnson in for Green, they would, to a man, laugh at you.

But Johnson wants to make it like anyone could've won with Curry. He wants to make it like Green is the one criticizing all these other players, but he's only criticizing Johnson, who started this whole thing. He just couldn't help himself when he saw an opening to question Green's Hall of Fame worthiness. You can't punch someone and then play the victim when you get punched back. Go back through this piece and check for yourself. See who's slinging the sharpest stones.

Green stated facts. Johnson was a sixth man for much of his career. He never made an All-Star team. Johnson, in effect, has tried to paint a truly great basketball player as a career tag-along. He has said, flat out, that Green would basically be nothing without Curry, which, in addition to being hilariously wrong on so many levels, is also funny considering Curry himself has stated Green has "done everything for my career" and the Warriors "would have zero [championships]" without him.

I mean, what more is there to say? Since when did the facilitator half of an all-time duo become so worthless? I don't see Johnson saying John Stockton got carried by Karl Malone. I sure as hell don't see Johnson pointing out the 15.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists that Green averaged across 12 playoff games without Curry between 2016 and 2019, or his aforementioned all-time postseason and positional assist rankings.

Johnson surely doesn't want you to remember the 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.8 steals that Green averaged against Portland in the 2016 conference semifinals, when Curry missed three of the five games, or that Green was the Warriors' second-leading scorer when they eliminated the Rockets the round before that, when Curry also only played in two games. No way Johnson is going to bring up the 32 points, 15 rebounds and six 3-pointers that Green recorded in an NBA Finals Game 7. No, Johnson simply wants you to know that he was a "key piece" on some conference finals teams.

What's ironic in this whole thing is that Green is the exact kind of teammate a player like Johnson would've loved to play with -- a locomotive pace pusher and sixth-sense passer/screener who knows, before anyone else, where a shooter is going to be and where, exactly, he wants the ball.

These are the types of nuances a 17-year NBA veteran is supposed to be schooling less-informed viewers on. Anyone down at your local L.A. Fitness can look at a box score, or even more, one column of a box score, and draw a direct line between points and value while entirely diminishing defense. Johnson is supposed to know better, and I suspect, deep down, he does.

He just doesn't like Draymond Green. More than anything, that's what this comes down to. And I'll say again, he's definitely not alone in that regard. But that doesn't change the fact that Johnson tried to fight way above his weight class here, and whether he realizes it or not (I suspect he doesn't), he got destroyed. That vulnerability play was his last shot, and it missed wildly.

And so, as the official referee, I'm calling this one. It's not safe anymore. Johnson may stagger back in the coming days and try to fire another punch off, but nobody will be in the ring. The arena will be empty. This one's over.

WINNER: Green by TKO