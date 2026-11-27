New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown said his team's "s--- still does stink" amid their season-best six-game winning streak, and added that even though they've climbed into third place in the Eastern Conference, they still "haven't arrived." Brown's comments came ahead of the Knicks' showdown with the new-look Miami Heat on Friday in an NBA Cup contest.

The reigning champions entered the season as the favorites in the Eastern Conference, but lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on ring night and started off 0-3 amid a number of off-court distractions related to who would, or wouldn't, receive championship rings and Karl-Anthony Towns' contract extension -- Towns and the organization remain at odds.

While the Knicks' record has improved since then, Brown isn't ready to celebrate.

"Our s--- still does stink," Brown said. "We haven't arrived. We still have to embrace the little things and all those things. We may do this [go up], but eventually we're gonna do this [go down]. When we do that, handling the challenges in front of us is gonna be big. You can't get too high in this league because you're that close to going the other way. Just like if you're down, it's not the end of the world, you're that close to flipping it. You try to be even-keeled."

Defending a title is extremely difficult, especially in this era. No team has gone back-to-back since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. In fact, no team has even gone to the Finals in consecutive seasons since the Warriors made five straight appearances from 2015-19. Even as they've won six in a row and 12 of 15, there are still questions about whether the Knicks can reverse that trend.

Their 19-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was the first time during this current winning streak that they won by double digits, and they've had a number of extremely close calls, including a dramatic overtime win over the Toronto Raptors and a buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges against the Trail Blazers. They are also just 3-3 against top-six teams in either conference, including 0-3 against the Sixers and Boston Celtics.

Knicks' close calls during six-game winning streak

Opponent Margin Raptors 4 Raptors 9 Timberwolves 3 Trail Blazers 1 Pacers 7 Cavaliers 19

While Bridges' heroics against Portland were encouraging, he has really struggled this season, as has Josh Hart. Together, those two are averaging a combined 15.5 points on 39% shooting, including 38 of 131 (29%) from 3-point range. OG Anunoby has not shot the ball well either (32.3% from 3).

As a result, the Knicks are just 13th in the league in offensive rating (114.4), down from fourth last season (118.7). Additionally, the starting lineup that carried them through a historically dominant playoff run has been run off the court this season. Jalen Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges and Hart had a plus-12.5 net rating in the playoffs last season; that group has a minus-12.8 net rating this season.

Wins are wins, and the Knicks' ability to find a way lately has been impressive, but the team still has plenty of room to improve. Friday's matchup with the Heat, who have also picked things up lately after a rough start, will be a good litmus test.