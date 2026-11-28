The Golden State Warriors announced that Stephen Curry will be sidelined through at least next Tuesday as he continues to rehab the oblique abdominal tear he sustained on Nov. 11 against the Houston Rockets.

That means he will miss at least the Warriors' next two games, home dates against the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. The Warriors, who were blasted by the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and have lost five of their last seven following an eight-game win streak, say Curry is making "good progress" as he has started on-court workouts.

Curry will be re-evaluated next Wednesday, the day after the Utah game. By that point, the Warriors, now 10-9, will be into a lighter stretch of schedule as the NBA Cup knockout rounds play out. If you look at their schedule right now, they don't have a game between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, but two games will be added during that window for all teams that didn't advance out of the group stage.

Still, that's only two games over a 10-day stretch. It's a good way for Curry to ease back if he is cleared to play after next Wednesday, which sounds like a distinct possibility. Curry was initially slated to miss at least two weeks. He's already passed that line, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Curry has been in the gym every day and "everything's on schedule."

Whenever Curry gets back, it won't be soon enough for a Warriors team that has looked completely lost without him. It's been even worse than losing six of seven sounds.

After the first game following Curry's injury, a bashing at the hands of the Spurs, Yaxel Lendeborg, who'd been living the high life playing alongside Curry through the first three weeks of his career, described the feeling as "helpless," and he's not far off. It's literally two different teams.

Before Curry's injury: The Warriors ranked first in 3-point percentage, second in offensive rating, points per game and both true and effective FG%, and fifth in net rating.

The Warriors ranked first in 3-point percentage, second in offensive rating, points per game and both true and effective FG%, and fifth in net rating. Since Curry's injury: The Warriors rank dead last in points per game, offensive rating and both effective and true shooting, and second-to-last in 3-point percentage and net rating.

Entering Friday, the Warriors were outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court, which would rank as a top-five offense, per Cleaning the Glass. Without him, that number falls to minus-8.5 with what would rank as a bottom-five offense. That's more than a 20-point swing.

The numbers match the eye test. With Brandon Williams also out over this stretch, the Warriors lack a true leverage creator, and as such, quality shots are hard to come by. They've been held under 100 points in six of their seven games since Curry went out. They've lost five of those games by at least 20 points and have been outscored by a total of 111 points.

Still, these next two games against the Clippers and Jazz, both at home, are more than winnable even without Curry, and the Warriors need to take advantage. They gave themselves a cushion to absorb this Curry absence with their 8-3 start, but they're down to 10-9 now and in danger of having to bring Curry back to a below-.500 team.