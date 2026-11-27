Former No. 8 overall pick Rob Dillingham was sucker-punched by Felix Okpara during a G League game between the Westchester Knicks and Capital City Go-Go on Friday afternoon. Dillingham and Okpara were both ejected after the incident, which turned into a full-on scrum that spilled off the court.

Dillingham, who was traded to the New York Knicks' G League affiliate earlier this month, pushed Okpara in the chest as the two were running up the floor early in the fourth quarter. Okpara looked around to see if an official had seen what happened, waited a few seconds, then unleashed a haymaker on Dillingham.

Dillingham was knocked down, but got to his feet quickly and chased after Okpara, who retreated immediately. Players, officials, coaches, team executives and security all rushed in to separate the two, and the situation eventually calmed down without any further issues.

Both players are likely to face additional punishment beyond their ejections. Okpara, in particular, is almost certainly facing a suspension.

Dillingham in G League looking for another chance

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which they used to select Dillingham out of the University of Kentucky, where he had an impressive freshman season.

Dillingham, 21, never got much of a chance in Minnesota, however, in large part because the Timberwolves were trying to contend -- they went to the Western Conference Finals in his rookie season -- and weren't in a position to let him play through mistakes. He played just 84 games in a season and a half with the Timberwolves before he was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of the Ayo Dosunmu deal.

In 30 games with the Bulls, Dillingham got a much bigger opportunity, but failed to impress. He averaged 9.6 points on 50.3% true shooting in 21.5 minutes, and had an 18.3% turnover rate. Notably, he shot just 30% from 3-point range, when outside shooting was supposed to be one of his primary strengths coming out of college.

The Bulls traded Dillingham to the Charlotte Hornets for Buddy Hield in September ahead of training camp, and the Hornets waived him a day later.

On Nov. 13, the Westchester Knicks acquired the returning player rights to Dillingham from the Iowa Wolves, in exchange for the returning player rights to Tuburu Naivalurua, Westchester's own future first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick in the G League Draft.

Dillingham put up 26 points and six assists on 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, in his debut on Nov. 20. Entering Friday's contest, he was averaging 21 points and 6.3 assists, while shooting 35.3% from behind the arc.

"I ain't really trying to show too much of anything to anyone or prove to anyone, it's more internal," Dillingham told SNY ahead of his debut. "Showing myself that I can play basketball at the highest level, fit into any situation and help.

"I want everyone to see that I'm better at these things, for sure, but that's not my goal. If you focus on that, then you're going to lose focus on what you're really trying to do. Focused on myself, getting better, so when I get the opportunity, I'm ready and improved."