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Top Felix Okpara News
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Wizards' Felix Okpara: Heading to Washington after trade
The Magic selected Okpara with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Wizards, Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68.com reports.
In exchange, the Magic received the No. 51 and No. 60 picks, the latter of which they traded to the Bucks for cash. Okpara spent his early college years at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee. He most recently logged 35 regular-season games for the Volunteers, averaging 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.4 steals across 26.9 minutes per contest. The Wizards have Anthony Davis (finger) and Alex Sarr (foot) on the roster, meaning Okpara will presumably come off the bench. However, with Davis and Sarr having trouble staying healthy over the years, there's a chance Okpara could start some games for the Wizards during the 2026-27 campaign.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-10, 237 lbs
|Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
|Age: 22
|School: Tennessee
|Experience: R