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Washington • C

Felix Okpara

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
@ Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30)
  • Rocket Arena
117
Final
130
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ATL
 46-36 6-4 L1
ORL
 45-37 7-3 L1
CHA
 44-38 6-4 W1
MIA
 43-39 5-5 W2
WAS
 17-65 0-10 L10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-10, 237 lbs
Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
Age: 22
School: Tennessee
Experience: R