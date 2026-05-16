Michigan's 2026-27 roster got a big boost Saturday with the return of Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau. The Wolverines finalized a deal with Cadeau back in April, but he still entered the NBA Draft to familiarize himself with the process, Michigan coach Dusty May told reporters at the NBA Combine.

"Well, first with Elliot, the NBA Draft process was very beneficial for him," May said. "He's able to get some feedback, go to some individual workouts and be prepared to go through the full experience next year."

Given the improved 3-point shooting and prowess for orchestrating Michigan's attack that Cadeau showed during a redemptive junior season, retaining his services amounted to a necessity for the Wolverines entering 2026-27 season. With backup point guard LJ Cason also in line for a potential redshirt season after suffering a torn ACL on Feb. 27, locking down Cadeau took on even more importance.

The former five-star prospect and two-year starter at North Carolina averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range during the Wolverines' dominant NCAA Tournament run. With star Big Ten point guards like Braden Smith (Purdue), Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) out of eligibility, Cadeau will enter next season in elite standing in the hierarchy of Big Ten point guards.

Shooting guard Trey McKenney is also eligible to return following a standout freshman season, which means Michigan may have its starting backcourt in place. The only Michigan player indicating their intent to transfer is Winters Grady, who appeared in nine games during his freshman campaign.

Portal additions

The Wolverines added Tennessee transfer JP Estrella through the portal. Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds on 59.6% shooting in 18.3 minutes during the 2025-26 campaign. The Maine native is particularly strong in post-up situations, where he converted at a 60% clip, according to Synergy.

In terms of a player archetype, he fits Johnson's mold more closely than Mara's. Like Johnson did this past season, Estrella often played with a towering paint protector at Tennessee in Felix Okpara. However, at 6-11 Estrella owns the size to play at center as well, which gives Michigan optionality with Estrella in the fold.

CBS Sports' portal evaluator Isaac Trotter gave the Estrella/Michigan fit an "A" grade, noting that he "possesses a feathery touch to finish over shot-blockers and can make quick reads as a playmaker."

NBA decisions loom

With Cadeau locked down, the bigger questions for Michigan are in the front court. While landing Estrella, the No. 21-ranked player in the CBS Sports transfer portal rankings, is a nice addition, questions still loom over the futures of Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

Mara has shot up draft boards since his declaration, currently projected as a lottery pick at No. 12 to the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder, according to CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno. His rising status makes a return to school seem unlikely at this point, barring a major change between now and the May 27 stay-or-go deadline.

Johnson's choice isn't as black-and-white. He's seen his stock rise through the combine process, but would likely receive a hefty payday to come back to school.

"Johnson is the one who has a stay-or-go decision to make, but after he tested this week, he may stay in the draft," Salerno wrote. "Johnson's measurements stood out. He has the perfect size to play either forward position in the NBA and could be a stock riser the next few weeks. At Michigan, he was able to exploit mismatches against smaller defenders on offense. On defense, he's capable of guarding out on the perimeter against smalls. He's a great fit almost anywhere."