Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
TBS
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
  • Lucas Oil Stadium
60
Final
62
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ILL
Fri, Mar 7
L 88-80
Postseason
vs
14
USC
Thu, Mar 13
W 76-71
@
3
MICH
Fri, Mar 14
L 86-68
vs
13
HIGHPT
Thu, Mar 20
W 75-63
vs
12
MCNSE
Sat, Mar 22
W 76-62
@
1
HOU
Fri, Mar 28
L 62-60
Full Schedule
Top Boilermakers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 78.9
(51st) 		71.2
(136th)
Division I 77.3
(82nd) 		70.4
(126th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 14 8
Coaches 12 10
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 4
NET 19
Full Rankings