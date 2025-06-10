Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
TBS
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
- Lucas Oil Stadium
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
14
|
@
3
|
vs
13
|
vs
12
|
@
1
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:49
Isaac Trotter's Way Too Early Top 5: (No. 4) Purdue Boilermakers | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:44
Way too early CBB Top 5: No. 3 Purdue
-
1:12
CBB All-American Team: Braden Smith (Purdue Boilermakers)
-
1:12
Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot
-
2:56
Can #4 Purdue Handle #1 Houston? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown
-
1:27
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Houston vs Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:40
Chip Patterson's Sweet 16 Picks: Midwest Region
-
1:41
Can McNeese get past Purdue on to the Sweet 16? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
5:24
Which Team is the Biggest Threat to #1 Houston? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown
-
1:48
NCAAM Highlights: UCLA at No. 20 Purdue (2/28)
-
1:38
Game Preview: Purdue at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:37
Inside College Basketball: #14 Michigan State Ran #13 Purdue Off the Floor
-
2:25
Inside College Basketball: #16 Wisconsin is Making Their Way to the Top
-
2:06
Intentional or not? Wisconsin's Kamari McGee ejected for this below-the-belt play
-
1:25
Game Preview: No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 7 Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:30
NCAAM Highlights: No. 21 Michigan at No. 11 Purdue (1/24)
-
0:59
Is Braden Smith putting himself in the Player of the Year conversation? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:13
NCAAM Highlights: No. 17 Purdue at No. 13 Oregon (1/18)
-
1:25
Preview: Purdue at Oregon | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
78.9
(51st)
|
71.2
(136th)
|Division I
|
77.3
(82nd)
|
70.4
(126th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|14
|8
|Coaches
|12
|10
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|4
|—
|NET
|19
|—