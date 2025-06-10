2:00 Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:49 Isaac Trotter's Way Too Early Top 5: (No. 4) Purdue Boilermakers | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:44 Way too early CBB Top 5: No. 3 Purdue



1:12 CBB All-American Team: Braden Smith (Purdue Boilermakers)



1:12 Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot



2:56 Can #4 Purdue Handle #1 Houston? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown



1:27 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Houston vs Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:40 Chip Patterson's Sweet 16 Picks: Midwest Region



1:41 Can McNeese get past Purdue on to the Sweet 16? | 247Sports College Basketball Show



5:24 Which Team is the Biggest Threat to #1 Houston? | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown



1:48 NCAAM Highlights: UCLA at No. 20 Purdue (2/28)



1:38 Game Preview: Purdue at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:37 Inside College Basketball: #14 Michigan State Ran #13 Purdue Off the Floor



2:25 Inside College Basketball: #16 Wisconsin is Making Their Way to the Top



2:06 Intentional or not? Wisconsin's Kamari McGee ejected for this below-the-belt play



1:25 Game Preview: No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 7 Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:30 NCAAM Highlights: No. 21 Michigan at No. 11 Purdue (1/24)



0:59 Is Braden Smith putting himself in the Player of the Year conversation? | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:13 NCAAM Highlights: No. 17 Purdue at No. 13 Oregon (1/18)

