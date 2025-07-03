Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-13 • BIG10 10-10

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers
  • Overall
    19-13
  • BIG10
    10-10
Indiana Hoosiers
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
BTN
@ Oregon Ducks (25-10)
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
59
Final
72
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Schedule

Regular season
vs
13
PURDUE
Sun, Feb 23
W 73-58
vs
PSU
Wed, Feb 26
W 83-78
@
WASH
Sat, Mar 1
W 78-62
@
OREG
Tue, Mar 4
L 73-64
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Mar 8
W 66-60
Postseason
@
8
OREG
Thu, Mar 13
L 72-59
Top Hoosiers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 72.9
(161st) 		73.8
(214th)
Division I 74.7
(147th) 		72.0
(182nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 54
