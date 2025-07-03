Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
BTN
@ Oregon Ducks (25-10)
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
13
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
@
8
-
0:29
Darian DeVries previews Indiana's international trip to Puerto Rico this summer
-
0:29
Darian DeVries evaluates Indiana's roster after transfer portal haul
-
0:39
Does Darian DeVries feel urgency to win now from Indiana's fanbase?
-
0:49
Indiana's strong NIL resources helped Darian DeVries overhaul Hoosiers roster
-
0:49
How it came together: Indiana's non-conference schedule includes Kentucky, Louisville & Marquette
-
1:26
Does Indiana have enough rim protection? Darian DeVries gives insight
-
0:35
How Darian DeVries put together his Indiana coaching staff
-
1:21
Latest NBA Draft intel on Mackenzie Mgbako | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:43
Three-point shooting will be an emphasis for Indiana under Darian DeVries
-
1:04
'The standards are the standards': Indiana HC Darian DeVries won't make exceptions when adding talent
-
1:27
New Indiana HC Darian DeVries taking on CEO role: 'They've got to feed off of me'
-
1:11
How will new Indiana HC Darian DeVries balance high school recruiting and the transfer portal?
-
1:02
Indiana HC Darian DeVries explains his roster building philosophy
-
1:49
What might Indiana's looming roster overhaul look like?
-
4:13
How will Mike Woodson's coaching tenure at Indiana be remembered?
-
1:46
Game Preview: Ohio State at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:42
Game Preview: Indiana at Washington | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:59
Where Indiana stands when it comes to the NCAA Tournament | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:05
Bubble Watch: Big Ten Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:38
Game Preview: Purdue at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Hoosiers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
72.9
(161st)
|
73.8
(214th)
|Division I
|
74.7
(147th)
|
72.0
(182nd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|54
|—