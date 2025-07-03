0:29 Darian DeVries previews Indiana's international trip to Puerto Rico this summer



0:29 Darian DeVries evaluates Indiana's roster after transfer portal haul



0:39 Does Darian DeVries feel urgency to win now from Indiana's fanbase?



0:49 Indiana's strong NIL resources helped Darian DeVries overhaul Hoosiers roster



0:49 How it came together: Indiana's non-conference schedule includes Kentucky, Louisville & Marquette



1:26 Does Indiana have enough rim protection? Darian DeVries gives insight



0:35 How Darian DeVries put together his Indiana coaching staff



1:21 Latest NBA Draft intel on Mackenzie Mgbako | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:43 Three-point shooting will be an emphasis for Indiana under Darian DeVries



1:04 'The standards are the standards': Indiana HC Darian DeVries won't make exceptions when adding talent



1:27 New Indiana HC Darian DeVries taking on CEO role: 'They've got to feed off of me'



1:11 How will new Indiana HC Darian DeVries balance high school recruiting and the transfer portal?



1:02 Indiana HC Darian DeVries explains his roster building philosophy



1:49 What might Indiana's looming roster overhaul look like?



4:13 How will Mike Woodson's coaching tenure at Indiana be remembered?



1:46 Game Preview: Ohio State at Indiana | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:42 Game Preview: Indiana at Washington | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:59 Where Indiana stands when it comes to the NCAA Tournament | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:05 Bubble Watch: Big Ten Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show

