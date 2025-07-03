Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-23 • SUMM 3-13

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
  • Overall
    7-23
  • SUMM
    3-13
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Last Game
Wed, Mar 5
@ Kansas City Roos (13-20)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
56
Final
73
Game Recap

Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
OMA
 13-3 22-13
STTHMN
 12-4 24-10
SDAKST
 11-5 20-12
NDAKST
 10-6 21-11
SDAK
 9-7 19-14
NDAK
 5-11 12-21
DENVER
 5-11 11-21
UMKC
 4-12 13-20
ORAL
 3-13 7-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NDAK
Sat, Feb 15
L 88-77
@
DENVER
Wed, Feb 19
L 71-60
vs
STTHMN
Sat, Feb 22
W 71-66
vs
SDAKST
Thu, Feb 27
L 77-69
@
OMA
Sat, Mar 1
L 80-57
Postseason
@
8
UMKC
Wed, Mar 5
L 73-56
Full Schedule
Top Golden Eagles News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Summit League 73.9
(140th) 		82.1
(353rd)
Division I 73.3
(194th) 		78.5
(333rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 334
Full Rankings