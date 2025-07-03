Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-19 • BIGW 8-12

Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

  • Overall
    14-19
  • BIGW
    8-12
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP+
@ Santa Barbara Gauchos (21-13)
  • Lee's Family Forum
66
Final
71
Game Recap

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
CALSD
 18-2 30-5
UCIRV
 17-3 32-7
CSN
 14-6 22-11
UCRIV
 14-6 21-13
UCSB
 11-9 21-13
UCDAV
 9-11 15-17
CPOLY
 8-12 16-19
CSBAK
 8-12 14-19
HAWAII
 7-13 15-16
LNGBCH
 3-17 7-25
CSFULL
 1-19 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UCDAV
Thu, Feb 20
W 71-66
vs
UCIRV
Sat, Feb 22
L 73-64
@
LNGBCH
Thu, Feb 27
W 88-87 / OT
@
CPOLY
Sat, Mar 1
L 98-72
vs
HAWAII
Thu, Mar 6
W 76-64
Postseason
@
5
UCSB
Wed, Mar 12
L 71-66
Full Schedule
Now Playing

Top Roadrunners News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big West 73.0
(160th) 		76.8
(283rd)
Division I 73.8
(179th) 		73.6
(228th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 244
Full Rankings