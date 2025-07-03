Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-22 • BSKY 5-13

  • Overall
    12-22
  • BSKY
    5-13
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9 |
ESP+
@ Northern Colorado Bears (25-10)
  • Idaho Central Arena
52
Final
76
Game Recap

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCOLO
 15-3 25-10
MNTNA
 15-3 25-10
PORTST
 11-7 19-13
IDST
 10-8 15-15
MONST
 9-9 15-18
NAU
 8-10 18-16
IDAHO
 8-10 14-19
EWASH
 6-12 10-22
WEBER
 5-13 12-22
SACST
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
PORTST
Sat, Feb 22
W 60-58
@
EWASH
Thu, Feb 27
W 66-64
@
IDAHO
Sat, Mar 1
L 81-79 / OT
vs
NCOLO
Mon, Mar 3
L 68-63
Postseason
vs
10
SACST
Sat, Mar 8
W 83-70
@
1
NCOLO
Sun, Mar 9
L 76-52
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Sky 68.6
(281st) 		73.6
(207th)
Division I 71.9
(237th) 		71.9
(176th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 301
Full Rankings