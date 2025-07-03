Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • BSKY 15-3

Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears
  • Overall
    25-10
  • BSKY
    15-3

Last Game
Wed, Mar 19 |
ESP+
@ UC Irvine Anteaters (32-7)
  • Bren Events Center
72
Final
82
Game Recap

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCOLO
 15-3 25-10
MNTNA
 15-3 25-10
PORTST
 11-7 19-13
IDST
 10-8 15-15
MONST
 9-9 15-18
NAU
 8-10 18-16
IDAHO
 8-10 14-19
EWASH
 6-12 10-22
WEBER
 5-13 12-22
SACST
 3-15 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NAU
Sat, Mar 1
W 83-73
@
WEBER
Mon, Mar 3
W 68-63
Postseason
vs
9
WEBER
Sun, Mar 9
W 76-52
vs
5
MONST
Tue, Mar 11
W 72-45
vs
2
MNTNA
Wed, Mar 12
L 91-83
@
1
UCIRV
Wed, Mar 19
L 82-72
Full Schedule
Top Bears News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Sky 79.9
(37th) 		72.1
(164th)
Division I 80.6
(31st) 		72.7
(204th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 114
Full Rankings