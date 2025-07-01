Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • BIG12 13-7

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones
  • Overall
    25-10
  • BIG12
    13-7
Iowa State Cyclones
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TRU
vs 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-12)
  • Fiserv Forum
91
Final
78
Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Schedule

Regular season
vs
23
BYU
Tue, Mar 4
L 88-85 / 2OT
@
KSTATE
Sat, Mar 8
W 73-57
Postseason
vs
13
CINCY
Wed, Mar 12
W 76-56
@
4
BYU
Thu, Mar 13
L 96-92
vs
14
LPSCMB
Fri, Mar 21
W 82-55
vs
6
MISS
Sun, Mar 23
L 91-78
Now Playing

Top Cyclones News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 75.6
(99th) 		68.7
(77th)
Division I 80.3
(34th) 		68.3
(61st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 17 2
Coaches 17 3
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 13
NET 9
