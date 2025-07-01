Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TRU
vs 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-12)
- Fiserv Forum
Big 12 Standings
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
23
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
13
|
@
4
|
vs
14
|
vs
6
-
Top Cyclones News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big 12
|
75.6
(99th)
|
68.7
(77th)
|Division I
|
80.3
(34th)
|
68.3
(61st)
The Cyclone Scoop: An Iowa State athletics podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|17
|2
|Coaches
|17
|3
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|13
|—
|NET
|9
|—