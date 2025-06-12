Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-18 • SEC 3-15

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers
  • Overall
    14-18
  • SEC
    3-15
LSU Tigers
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
SECN
@ Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-13)
  • Bridgestone Arena
62
Final
91
Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Regular season
vs
2
FLA
Sat, Feb 22
L 79-65
vs
5
TENN
Tue, Feb 25
L 65-59
@
24
MISSST
Sat, Mar 1
L 81-69
@
19
UK
Tue, Mar 4
L 95-64
vs
22
TEXAM
Sat, Mar 8
L 66-52
Postseason
@
10
MISSST
Wed, Mar 12
L 91-62
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 67.0
(317th) 		77.4
(297th)
Division I 73.8
(179th) 		73.6
(228th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 89
