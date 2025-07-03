Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-14 • USA 10-8

Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls
  • Overall
    19-14
  • USA
    10-8
Kennesaw State Owls
Last Game
Fri, Mar 14 |
@ Liberty Flames (28-7)
  • Propst Arena
79
Final
81
Game Recap

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NMEXST
Sat, Feb 22
L 60-49
@
FIU
Thu, Feb 27
L 76-61
@
LIB
Sun, Mar 2
W 85-80
@
JAXST
Sat, Mar 8
W 74-70
Postseason
vs
5
NMEXST
Thu, Mar 13
W 80-77
@
1
LIB
Fri, Mar 14
L 81-79
Full Schedule
Top Owls News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 72.9
(161st) 		71.4
(144th)
Division I 76.5
(104th) 		73.2
(213th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 137
Full Rankings