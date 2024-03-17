The final automatic bids for the 2024 NCAA Tournament were distributed Sunday in the hours leading up to the Selection Show. With No. 1 seeds going down across the country in their conference tournaments, the Big Dance is going to include some surprise participants.

Among them is Duquesne, which won the A-10 Tournament as the No. 6 seed by edging No. 5 seed VCU 57-51 in Sunday's title game. The Dukes nearly squandered an 18-point lead but survived to reach their first NCAA Tournament since 1977.

Yale also joined the flood of tournament-bound teams on Sunday with a remarkable rally in the final 30 seconds to edge Brown 62-61 in the Ivy League final on a buzzer-beater from Matt Knowling. The Bulldogs trailed by six before the Bears missed three of their final four free throw attempts to leave the door open for Yale to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance of the last three years.

Is it your year to win the bracket pool? You won't know if you don't play! Enter your March Madness® brackets today to compete with friends and for prizes!

One of the final automatic bids went to UAB, which won the AAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed by blasting Temple 85-69. The Blazers will be making their second Big Dance appearance of the last three seasons after a successful debut campaign in the AAC. Finally, Illinois punched its ticket by outlasting Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

Here is the full list of teams that secured automatic bids in the 2024 NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tournaments.

Sunday's conference tournament scoreboard

Ivy League: Championship

(2) Yale 62, (4) Brown 61 | Recap

Atlantic 10: Championship

(6) Duquesne 57, (5) VCU 51 | Recap

SEC: Championship LIVE updates

(4) Auburn 86, (6) Florida 67

AAC: Championship

(4) UAB 85, (11) Temple 69 | Recap

Big Ten: Championship LIVE updates

(2) Illinois 93, (5) Wisconsin 87

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

Who wins every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

