Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TBS
@ 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-13)
- Climate Pledge Arena
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
9
|
@
1
|
vs
12
|
@
4
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
74.2
(135th)
|
74.4
(227th)
|Division I
|
76.5
(104th)
|
70.9
(143rd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|27
|2
|Coaches
|30
|2
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|17
|—
|NET
|29
|—