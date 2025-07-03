Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • BIG10 12-8

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks
  • Overall
    25-10
  • BIG10
    12-8
Oregon Ducks
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TBS
@ 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-13)
  • Climate Pledge Arena
83
Final
87
Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Schedule

Regular season
vs
IND
Tue, Mar 4
W 73-64
@
WASH
Sun, Mar 9
W 80-73 / OT
Postseason
vs
9
IND
Thu, Mar 13
W 72-59
@
1
MICHST
Fri, Mar 14
L 74-64
vs
12
LIB
Fri, Mar 21
W 81-52
@
4
ARIZ
Sun, Mar 23
L 87-83
Top Ducks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 74.2
(135th) 		74.4
(227th)
Division I 76.5
(104th) 		70.9
(143rd)

Autzen Audibles: DuckTerritory's Oregon athletics podcast

uploads-2f1569857605568-7fg99a001ff-4b83400fcaa210e2856640c1b219da0c-2fautzen-audibles.jpg
Recruiting insider Greg Biggins jumps on to talk recent recruiting surge
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 27 2
Coaches 30 2
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 17
NET 29
