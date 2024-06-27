The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft featured many surprises before coming to a close Wednesday night. Zaccharie Risacher was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 1 overall pick. Alex Sarr -- the top-ranked player in CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect rankings -- was off the board at No. 2 by the Washington Wizards.

Some notable surprises throughout the first round included Ron Holland going to the Detroit Pistons at No. 5, Zach Edey being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 pick and Dalton Knecht sliding to the Lakers at No. 17.

Heading into the second round, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski ranks as the top available player heading into the two-day draft event. Filipowski ranks as the No. 16 player on CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. Other notable players not selected in the first round include Marquette's Tyler Kolek, G League Ignite's Tyler Smith and USC's Bronny James.

With the first round in the books, here are the best available players heading into Thursday.

Notable players available heading into Round 2

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke

Age: 20 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 16

It was very surprising that Filipowski fell out of the first round entirely. Filipowski is regarded as one of the best offensive players in this class and ranked No. 16 on CBS Sports' big board. Whoever drafts Filipowski in the second round will be getting one of the most talented 7-footers in the class.

Age: 20 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 30

The former highly-touted prospect slipped out of the first round after an up-and-down freshman campaign at Kentucky. Edwards is worth the swing in the second round because of his upside. He could end up being one of the steals of the draft if he puts it together in the NBA.

Age: 21 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 41

Defense. Defense. Defense. That's what Shead's bread and butter is. Shead was one of the top on-ball defenders in college basketball this past season, and if he's going to make it as an NBA player, that will be his calling card. Shead is the type of player that others will dread playing against in the Summer League because he's a defensive pest. Shead may not have the "upside" that other point guards have in this class, but it's hard not to see him finding a role at the next level because he's as good of a defender as anyone in the class.

Age: 21 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 43

Bona is one of the best-shot blockers in the class. Bona generated buzz as a potential first-round selection in the weeks leading up to the draft and will be one of the top available players for Day 2.

Bronny James, G, USC

Age: 19 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 55

It's not a huge surprise that Bronny is still available, but it's notable. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 55 pick in the draft and that appears to be the most likely landing spot. The Lakers hiring JJ Redick affirms the belief that LeBron James will play with his son next season in Los Angeles. The Lakers may need to trade up within the second round to secure Bronny, but it appears he would likely still be there when they're on the clock.

Available players on Big Board