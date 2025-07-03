Skip to Main Content
Overall 23-14 • ACC 13-7

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels
  • Overall
    23-14
  • ACC
    13-7
North Carolina Tar Heels
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TNT
@ 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-12)
  • Fiserv Forum
64
Final
71
ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Schedule

Regular season
vs
2
DUKE
Sat, Mar 8
L 82-69
Postseason
vs
12
ND
Wed, Mar 12
W 76-56
@
4
WAKE
Thu, Mar 13
W 68-59
@
1
DUKE
Fri, Mar 14
L 74-71
@
11
SDGST
Tue, Mar 18
W 95-68
@
6
MISS
Fri, Mar 21
L 71-64
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    UNC's Caleb Wilson Earning Big Time Comparisons

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Who will be the unsung hero of the 2025-26 Tar Heels?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:00

    Drake Powell Selected No. 22 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Building a Roster - How Much Is Enough?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Can Luka Bogavac Be UNC's Leader On and Off the Court?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    New UNC Commit Luka Bogavac Will Bring Shooting to the Tar Heels

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Change in Coverage, Change in Approach for UNC Basketball Recruiting?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Can Zayden High's Return Help UNC's Frontcourt?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Former Hokie Jaydon Young Can Carve Out Important UNC Role

  • Image thumbnail
    6:16

    This Just In: 2025 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Why UNC's Drake Powell Made the Decision to Declare

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    'Pure Chaos' in the New World of College Basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Breaking News: UNC G Ian Jackson transfers to St. John's

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    How Is the Jim Tanner/Hubert Davis Pairing Going for UNC?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    How Will UNC and Kyan Evans Fit in 2025-26?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Jarin Stevenson's Path to Success at UNC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Kyan Jones Commits; UNC Gets Scoring PG in Transfer Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    UNC's Seth Trimble Returning for Senior Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Latest Transfer Portal intel on Kanon Catchings | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Latest Transfer Portal intel on Rob Wright | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 77.8
(61st) 		73.4
(202nd)
Division I 80.7
(29th) 		74.7
(261st)

Inside Carolina Podcast

034391d45efa8d52aeca40289886fb17.jpg
Scouting the Room: UNC's Offensive Line
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 25 2
NET 36
