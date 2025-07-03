Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 18-15 • PAT 13-5

Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    18-15
  • PAT
    13-5
Bucknell Bison
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9 |
vs Navy Midshipmen (15-19)
  • Sojka Pavilion
83
Final
77
Game Recap

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
AMER
 13-5 22-13
BUCK
 13-5 18-15
ARMY
 10-8 17-16
BU
 10-8 16-16
NAVY
 10-8 15-19
COLG
 10-8 14-19
LAFAY
 7-11 13-20
LOYMD
 6-12 12-19
LEHIGH
 6-12 11-19
HOLY
 5-13 13-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LEHIGH
Mon, Feb 17
W 67-50
vs
ARMY
Sun, Feb 23
W 84-53
@
LOYMD
Wed, Feb 26
W 70-67
@
HOLY
Sat, Mar 1
W 94-81
Postseason
vs
8
LOYMD
Thu, Mar 6
W 76-72 / OT
vs
5
NAVY
Sun, Mar 9
L 83-77
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    MUST-SEE: A-Rod sinks halfcourt shot to win $10,000 for Bucknell student

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Booth Recap: Army at Bucknell (2/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bison News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Patriot 76.9
(76th) 		70.3
(109th)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		73.2
(213th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 213
Full Rankings