Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-12 • OVC 15-5

SE Missouri State Redhawks

SE Missouri State Redhawks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-12
  • OVC
    15-5
SE Missouri State Redhawks
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP2
vs SIUE Cougars (22-12)
  • Ford Center
69
Final
48
Game Recap

Ohio Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
SEMO
 15-5 21-12
SIUE
 13-7 22-12
ARKLR
 12-8 19-14
TNST
 12-8 17-16
LINDEN
 10-10 16-17
TNTECH
 10-10 15-17
MOREHD
 10-10 15-17
TNMART
 9-11 14-19
EILL
 8-12 12-19
WILL
 6-14 12-19
SOINDI
 5-15 10-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WILL
Thu, Feb 20
W 87-66
vs
LINDEN
Sat, Feb 22
W 74-58
@
SIUE
Thu, Feb 27
W 83-68
@
EILL
Sat, Mar 1
L 73-58
Postseason
vs
4
ARKLR
Fri, Mar 7
W 78-59
vs
2
SIUE
Sat, Mar 8
L 69-48
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    OVC Championship Highlights: SIU Edwardsville VS Southeast Missouri State (3/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Redhawks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ohio Valley 74.5
(127th) 		66.8
(52nd)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		67.0
(42nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 188
Full Rankings