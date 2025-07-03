Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-25 • AEAST 3-13

New Jersey Tech Highlanders

  • Overall
    6-25
  • AEAST
    3-13
Last Game
Tue, Mar 4 |
ESP+
@ Binghamton Bearcats (15-17)
  • Events Center
75
Final
72
Game Recap

America East Standings

Team Conf Overall
BRYANT
 14-2 23-12
UVM
 13-3 21-12
MAINE
 10-6 20-14
ALBANY
 8-8 17-16
BING
 7-9 15-17
MASLOW
 6-10 17-15
NH
 6-10 8-24
UMBC
 5-11 13-19
NJTECH
 3-13 6-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
BRYANT
Thu, Feb 13
L 88-66
vs
BING
Sat, Feb 15
L 75-71 / OT
@
UMBC
Sat, Feb 22
L 95-91
vs
UVM
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-61
vs
ALBANY
Sat, Mar 1
L 86-59
@
BING
Tue, Mar 4
W 75-72
Full Schedule
Top Highlanders News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
America East 67.4
(307th) 		75.5
(253rd)
Division I 65.3
(352nd) 		73.2
(213th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 352
Full Rankings